13 Black Friday wedding dress deals you can get your hands on right now

Wedding dresses can be costly, which is why keeping an eye out for a sale is a no-brainer.

Some may assume wedding dresses don’t go on sale, as you can get married any time of year, in any destination, but that’s not entirely true.

Some retailers have already reduced a selection of wedding dresses in their early Black Friday sale, and they are not to be missed.

Black Friday falls on 25 November this year, but in advance of the sale extravaganza, shopping destinations have started to slash the price of select items, including bridal gowns, in advance.

Select retailers have already reduced the price of select wedding dresses, while others require a discount code.

Coast, ASOS and Ghost are among some of the fashion stores, which have reduced select wedding gowns this Black Friday.

But stay tuned as we predict more retailers will be launching their sales on wedding dresses close to the annual shopping event.

Coast

Coast has launched an unmissable sale, which could see shopper save over £200 on select dresses, including bridal gowns.

Plus, there is also a 10% off discount on other lines not included in the sale, so you are bound to land a bargain.

Lace Full Skirt Tulle Bardot Maxi Dress, £299 (WAS £499), Coast

ASOS

ASOS often launches huge deals and discounts, and we are not complaining.

ASOS has a wide collection of wedding dresses, as well as wedding guest outfits and bridesmaids, so why not stock up on a special something for the whole wedding party with the sale now on.

ASOS EDITION Lola satin structured off shoulder wedding dress with full skirt, £96.50 (WAS £275), ASOS

Ghost

Ghost is a brand known and loved by many shoppers, including Holly Willoughby.

They also have an impressive and chic collection of bridal gowns. While Ghost has yet to launch a sale on the main site, eagle-eyed shoppers may have seen other stockists have slashed the prices of select Ghost designs.

GHOST LONDON Lilly cutout shirred satin bridal gown, £272 (WAS £495), The Outnet

The Outnet

The Outnet is the place to shop designer labels, but for less.

Brides-to-be will be pleased to learn bridal gowns, as well as other select occasionwear, is on offer at The Outnet.

Vanessa Cocchiaro The Marina pleated jersey maxi dress, £334 (WAS £555), The Outnet

Oasis

Oasis has launched a sale with up to 20% off dresses.

But you will have to shop smart, and filter your sale search by white dresses - if you are sticking with tradition and opting for a white dress to walk down the aisle.

Embellished Cady Crepe Twist Front Midi Dress, £151.20 (WAS £189), Oasis

Phase Eight

Phase Eight has a variety of dresses on offer ahead of the hotly anticipated Black Friday sale, and we could not be happier.

Whether you are looking for a timeless dress, a lowkey, yet stylish, outfit for an intimate wedding ceremony, or second dress to change into on your special day, look no further.

Layla Bow Midi Dress, £90 (WAS £140), Phase Eight

Reiss

Reiss is the place to shop formalwear, including wedding dresses, wedding guest outfits and bridesmaids attire.

While some may wish to opt for a chic suit on their wedding day, others may be taken by a cape one shoulder dress, which we personally think is very Meghan Markle.

Nina Cape One Shoulder Maxi Dress, £180 (WAS £298), Reiss

Daily Sleeper

Daily Sleeper is a celebrity-loved brand, and while it is considered a summery ensemble, for those heading off into the sunset to tie the knot, or opting for a lowkey affair, the iconic Atlanta Linen Dress, is the perfect solution.

Shoppers can claim 25% off everything, using the code "25OFFALL", so why not opt for cute bridal pyjamas for the wedding evening too?

Atlanta Linen Dress in White, £279 (WAS £273), Daily Sleeper

La Redoute

La Redoute has an impressive array of garments to shop, and to top it all off there's a sale on now.

The sale sees wedding dresses reduced to under £100, so for those on a budget, your prayers have been answered.

Midaxi Wedding Dress, £87.50 (WAS £175), La Redoute

Karen Millen

Karen Millen is another hugely popular shopping destination, and with up to 40% off select lines in the winter sale, it sees huge sales on bridalwear.

Plus, shoppers get an extra 10% off everything, using the promotional code "EXTRA".

Jacquard Cut Out Shoulder Prom Midaxi Dress, £137 (WAS £229), Karen Millen

Nadine Merabi

Nadine Merabi is another brand many celebrities, and influencers, flock to when in need of a glamorous outfit for red carpet events, or special occasions - and that includes weddings.

Select items are on sale, including stunning white suits and dresses, so whether you are planning to wear just one dress, or have a number of outfit changes on your wedding day, Nadine Merabi has all bases covered.

Isabella White Dress, £350 (WAS £520), Nadine Merabi

John Lewis

John Lewis is a failsafe option for everything. The best part, the department store has already launched its Black Friday sale across all departments.

However, you may have to sift through and filter your options to ensure you don’t miss out on stunning white dresses to wear on your wedding day.

Adrianna Papell Beaded Sleeveless Maxi Dress, £174.50 (WAS £349), John Lewis

Debenhams

Debenhams has up to 50% off fashion items, including bridal garments.

The department store stocks a whole host of brands, so you have plenty of options to choose from, and really it’s the one stop shop for all wedding buys, and for all parties.

Dorothy Perkins V Neck White Bridal Embellished Dress, £65 (WAS £130), Debenhams

