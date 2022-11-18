Exclusive: Ronan Keating talks wedding vow renewal and touching gestures he shares with wife Storm every day

Ronan Keating is a self-confessed hopeless romantic and in an exclusive chat with HELLO!, the former Boyzone star revealed the incredibly loved-up gestures he and his beautiful wife Storm perform for each other as well as thoughts on renewing their precious wedding vows.

The doting father, 45, shared that at home the pair are always showing each other how much they care, whether it be leaving little notes for one another or even sharing special songs when they're working apart.

Ronan recalled when Storm was living in Australia at the start of their relationship, they would send each other tracks that reminded them of heartwarming moments from special days they spent together.

The star explained: "When we were first dating, we'd send each other songs [which remind us] of little moments we spent together because she was in Australia and I was in Ireland. Romance is very important to both of us.

Ronan and Storm have been married for seven years

"Songs that we both liked, [that made us say] 'this song makes me think of you' or 'oh remember the night we heard this song, we were together when this song was played' just romantic little moments.

"I remember Bruno Mars', Just the Way You Are, that was one in particular, it's gorgeous. It's lovely, it's beautiful."

He added: "I love a bit of romance. Storm and I love Valentine's Day. We leave little gifts for each other. Between us, we are very romantic [we leave] little notes.

Ronan is big cappuccino fan

When asked if they have any plans to renew their wedding vows when hit they 10-year mark, the singer explained: "I'm always open to stuff like that. Storm and I love any excuse to express our love for each other in whatever shape or form, every night, every morning, when I walk in from work in the morning or walk in in the evening, she's always there with a hug and kiss. We're very lucky we found each other."

Talking about the most romantic gesture he's ever done for his wife of seven years, he said: "Asking her to marry me, also us deciding to have children together, that's the most powerful thing in anyone's relationship, the commitment to say 'I want to spend the rest of my life with you' and then 'That I'd like to be a parent alongside you,' they're huge, huge declarations of love."

Recently, the singer has been putting his penchant for romance to excellent use as he is working with Costa Coffee as the 'Director of Love', on a new campaign which will give away millions of free coffees to new customers between 17th – 24th November. Download the Costa Coffee Club app to find out more.

Ronan's daughter Missy is studying acting in Sydney

The former boyband star is on a mission to woo coffee lovers, delivering impromptu serenades and touring Costa Coffee stores up and down the country - and it's safe to say he's the perfect man for the job! Throughout the candid chat the star also opened up about how he and the family are coping since their daughter Missy followed in her stepmother's footsteps and moved Down Under.

He explained: "It's very tough, it's very sad and we all miss her massively in the household. She's such positive energy when she walks into any room, Missy-Moo she's so incredibly positive, always. She's such a bright light and it's definitely a lot quieter in the house now. All the little ones that miss her, we all miss her; Jack, Storm and myself.

The blended family-of-seven have such a special bond

"It's hard, it's really hard but we still FaceTime every night before we go to bed and when she wakes up in the morning. We've been watching I'm a Celeb when she calls. So it's like: 'Missy, let me finish I'm a Celeb and then I'll phone you back. We FaceTime twice a day at the moment that might fade down a little bit, as she gets more and more comfortable over there.

"I think it's very, very important to her that we continue to have that contact every day until she settles in properly."

Ronan revealed that sadly Missy won't be joining him and the family for Christmas this year as she will be enjoying this year's festivities with her friends.

