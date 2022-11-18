Who is Michelle Williams' famous husband? All you need to know The Dawson's Creek star dated Heath Ledger

Michelle Williams is notoriously private when it comes to her personal life, which is understandable following her highly publicized relationship with the late Heath Ledger.

However, over the years, the Dawson's Creek star has shared snippets of her life at home with her children and her second husband, Thomas Kail. With the couple having recently welcomed their second child together, let's look back at their relationship, which got off to an unconventional start.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Williams reveals what her daughter thinks of her films

Who is Michelle Williams' husband?

Michelle is married to theater director and Tony-winner Thomas Kail, who's worked closely with Lin-Manuel Miranda in In the Heights and Hamilton. Thomas also directed Grease Live! in 2016 and the 2020 film version of Hamilton.

He is slated to produce the upcoming feature film adaptation of Fiddler on the Roof and the World War II film Silver Wings.

Michelle and Thomas wed in 2020

TRENDING NOW: Catherine Zeta-Jones makes rare comment about marriage to Michael Douglas

How did Michelle Williams and her husband Thomas Kail meet?

Michelle and Thomas met in 2019 on the set of FX's Fosse/Verdon. At the time, Michelle was married to her first husband, musician Phil Elverum, and Thomas was married to Broadway star Angela Christian.

However, in April 2019 after less than a year of marriage, Michelle and Phil split, with reports claiming that Thomas and Angela also ended their marriage sometime in 2019.

By December 2019, Michelle and Thomas were engaged and expecting their first child together, and in March the following year, they were married, although they have never shared details of their big day.

How many children does Michelle Williams have?

Michelle has been blessed with three children, two of which she shares with Thomas. The couple welcomed their first child, son Hart, during the COVID-19 lockdown in June 2020.

Speaking of having a baby during the lockdown, Michelle said that "it was a reminder that life goes on".

Michelle has three children, two of which she shares with Thomas

"The world we brought a baby into is not the world we thought we were bringing a baby into, but the baby is ignorant of that," she told Variety. "He experiences the unmitigated joy of discovery and the happiness of a loving home."

Michelle and Thomas welcomed their second child in October 2022, although they have yet to share any details about the newest addition.

Michelle is also mom to daughter Matilda, 17, whose father is the late Heath Ledger. Heath died from an accidental overdose in 2008 when their daughter was two.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.