Michelle Williams' incredibly private life she never talks about - including secret 'surrogacy'

The brand new mini-series, Dying For Sex, starring Michelle Williams, is out on Disney+ today, and the early reviews are looking incredible.

Michelle plays a woman diagnosed with incurable metastatic breast cancer who ends her marriage of 15 years to embark on a journey to explore herself and her sexuality before her death. See the trailer for the show below…

WATCH: Dying For Sex - trailer

The 44-year-old has been in the limelight ever since she skyrocketed to fame back in the late 1990s as Jen Lindley in the hit teen drama Dawson's Creek. Michelle may be an A-lister, but she keeps her personal life quite private, opting to stay off social media.

Michelle dated the late Heath Ledger

Michelle and Heath Ledger met on the set of the 2005 Oscar-nominated drama Brokeback Mountain, and began dating soon afterwards.

© Getty Michelle Williams and Heath Ledger in 2006

Less than a year later, the couple announced that they were expecting, welcoming their only child, Matilda, in October of 2005. The pair separated in late 2007, though it is reported that they remained on amicable terms as they co-parented their daughter. Five months later, Heath died from an accidental overdose.

© Getty Images Michelle Williams and Heath Ledger separated in late 2007

The Dawson's Creek actress told the New York Post nine years later: "We moved – we left Brooklyn and lived in the country for six years because it was an intolerable state of existence."

Michelle's marriage to musician Phil Elverum

In July 2018, Michelle married musician Phil Elverum, who releases music under the moniker 'Mount Eerie', in a private ceremony in the Adirondacks, New York, with only a handful of friends and the couple's daughters invited.

The two met through a mutual friend. Phil also lost a partner in a tragic situation, while looking after a small child: his life wife Geneviève Castrée died with stage-four pancreatic cancer in July 2016, just 18 months after the birth of the couple's daughter.

She told Vanity Fair soon after her marriage: "Obviously I've never once in my life talked about a relationship, but Phil isn't anyone else. And that's worth something. Ultimately the way he loves me is the way I want to live my life on the whole."

Michelle and Phil separated in January 2019 and filed for divorce in April 2019.

Michelle' secret marriage and surrogacy with Thomas Kail

In December 2019, it was announced that Michelle Williams had got engaged to theatre director Thomas Kail, who worked with her on the hit miniseries Fosse/Verdon.

© AFP via Getty Images Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail at the premiere of Dying For Sex in April 2025

On 23 March 2020, Us Weekly reported that the pair had secretly tied the knot while expecting their first child together. Their son, Hart, was born later that year, and their second child was born at the end of 2022.

However, it seems that the couple have also secretly welcomed a third child. On Thursday, PEOPLE reported that Michelle and Thomas had grown their family via surrogate just six weeks ago.