Rochelle Humes shares 'happiest' family wedding photo – featuring ethereal bridal gown

Rochelle Humes shared the most stunning wedding photo with her husband Marvin and their three children Alaia-Mai, Valentina and Blake on Wednesday.

The Hit List presenter posted the picture on her Instagram Stories after opening herself up for questions in an 'Ask me anything.' In response to a question asking, "When are you at your happiest?" she simply posted a gorgeous throwback from the summer when she jetted to Lake Como for her vow renewal with Marvin on their tenth wedding anniversary.

WATCH: Rochelle and Marvin Humes renew their vows in stunning Italian wedding

It showed Rochelle wearing the first of two wedding dresses – the bride rocked a bespoke Suzanne Neville gown with long lace fluted sleeves and a sheer skirt. She wore her hair in a low bun with strands framing her face and added a hand-embroidered Helen Martin lace veil.

Meanwhile, Marvin and his mini-me Blake rocked matching black Dolce & Gabbana tuxedos and Rochelle's daughters opted for coordinating white full-skirted satin dresses from Quinn Harper children's boutique, which Rochelle revealed they "loved."

The This Morning star was pictured by Chelsea White at her vow renewal in Italy

"Rochelle looked so incredible. She took my breath away all over again," Marvin told HELLO!, while her children were equally as stunned by her outfit: "When they saw me in [my dress], they gasped and went: 'Oh, Mummy!'"

The This Morning star did an outfit change for her evening reception, choosing a satin mini dress from the same designer to hit the dancefloor. It boasted a high neckline, ruched bodice and fitted waist, and she paired it with ivory leather knee-high boots.

Rochelle and Marvin got married at Blenheim Palace in 2012

Rochelle and Marvin's vow renewal, which she shared exclusively with HELLO! Magazine, took place in Villa d'Este’s Marble Garden on the edge of Lake Como in Italy before enjoying a meal inside the Impero Room. The newlyweds and their guests then moved to Club d'Este – which was known as Club Dieci (the Italian for 'ten') for one night only – for the evening.

The couple had originally tied the knot on 27 July 2012 at the Blenheim Palace Orangery in front of 250 guests, including Rochelle's fellow Saturdays bandmates Frankie Sandford, Mollie King, Vanessa White and Una Healy, and Marvin's JLS stars, Jonathan 'JB' Gill, Oritse Williams and Aston Merrygold.

