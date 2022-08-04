Rochelle Humes swapped bridal gown for silky wedding mini dress and knee-high boots

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

After choosing a very modest wedding gown for her vow renewal ceremony with Marvin Humes, bride Rochelle Humes stepped out in a very bold second bridal outfit.

The couple said 'I do' in Villa d'Este’s Marble Garden on the edge of Lake Como in Italy before enjoying a meal inside the Impero Room. The newlyweds and their guests then moved to Club d'Este – which was known as Club Dieci (the Italian for 'ten') for one night only – where they hit the dance floor.

The This Morning star, 33, shared her wedding exclusively with HELLO! Magazine, and she was pictured by Chelsea White wearing a satin mini dress as she showed off her dance moves alongside former JLS star Mavin, 37.

Designed by Suzanne Neville, who was also responsible for her first gown, Rochelle's frock featured a high neckline, ruched bodice and fitted waist, and she paired it with ivory leather knee-high boots.

Rochelle changed into a bridal white mini dress for the evening reception. Photographer: Chelsea White

Just like her bridal veil, the Freya Rose boots were customised to include the couple's wedding motif, 'Ten down, forever to go', in honour of their 10th wedding anniversary. Meanwhile, Marvin simply removed his jacket and bow tie from his chic all-black Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo for a more relaxed evening look.

Speaking of former BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ Charlesy, who had flown in from Dubai to take to the decks for their wedding reception, Marvin said: "I'd trust that guy with any party in the world." And the DJ was clearly a hit with their eldest daughter, "little rave baby" Alaia, who was "dancing on the chairs", according to Rochelle.

The couple renewed their vows at Villa d'Este’s Marble Garden in Lake Como. Photographer: Chelsea White

The bride rocked a bespoke Suzanne Neville French lace and tulle gown earlier in the day, featuring long, fluted sleeves and a sheer skirt. She wore her hair in a low bun with strands framing her face, and added a hand-embroidered Helen Martin lace veil.

"Rochelle looked so incredible. She took my breath away all over again," Marvin sweetly said, while the mother-of-three revealed her children's reactions to her outfit: "When they saw me in [my dress], they gasped and went: 'Oh, Mummy!'"

