Celebrity Christmas decorations to recreate: Amanda Holden, Holly Willoughby and more Are you ready to deck the halls?

We're almost in December, and many celebrities have got their Christmas decorations up already. If you're looking to follow suit you may be seeking some inspiration.

You may not be able to have a 25ft tree like Prince William and Princess Kate, but you can still ensure your festive decks are rather spectacular.

We spoke exclusively to Early Hours London, the design duo behind the Christmas décor of Holly Willoughby, Rochelle Humes, Amanda Holden, Abbey Clancy, Kimberley Walsh, Tom Fletcher, Millie Mackintosh and many more to get you top tips on recreating the looks at home…

WATCH: See behind the scenes of the festive transformations at these celeb homes

Our favourite displays from Early Hours London have to be Holly Willoughby's 2022 door display, Amanda Holden's peacock-inspired doorway and Rochelle Humes' enormous fireplace display.

Tom Fletcher's rainbow-coloured display is very eye-catching

Founders Lizzie Powell and Latoyah Lovatt have shared their top tips for creating Instagram-worthy festive decorations to rival that of the A-list. Keep reading to find out how to make your Christmas display extra special this year…

The more the merrier

More is more at Christmas. Using lots of the same thing is really effective for creating something spectacular. So, if you want to have a gold colour scheme go all out with an abundance of gold elements, baubles in an array of sizes, gold bows and decorations. For Abbey Clancy, we stuck to a classic red Christmas theme and for Amanda Holden, we went to town with peacock colours.

Rochelle Humes went big with her fireplace decorations

Abbey Clancy's family home has a traditional red theme

Use lighting to bring wow-factor

Don't forget lighting. Lights are vital as you deserve to still have people appreciating your efforts when the sun goes down which is so early in winter! Without the lights, you are really limiting your installation's wow factor.

Holly Willoughby showed off her amazing front door display

Get inspired by nature

Always try to think organically - even if the materials you are working with are not natural pieces such as fresh pine. To create a really beautiful festive display, you want to ensure the elements you are using grow and move in a really organic manner. Remember things should undulate and your arrangements should have a rhythm as they would in nature. For Amanda Holden's cottage and Jamie Theakston's door, we used lots of leaves and rustic additions.

Jamie Theakston's front door was inspired by nature

Have fun with novelty decorations

Something that can be really fun is having a focal novelty Christmas item such as candy canes, a nutcracker or beautiful reindeer. You can make a showstopping doorway display by placing your novelty item at the centre and building your other items around them. A focal item creates a lovely heart to any installation.

