Bride Rochelle Humes wows in unseen satin wedding shorts – photos

By now, you've probably caught sight of Rochelle Humes' gorgeous lace bridal outfit for her vow renewal with her husband Marvin, but she actually wore another beautiful ensemble over her wedding weekend that hasn't yet been revealed – until now.

For the couple's pre-wedding party, which took place the night before their ceremony on 27 July, the This Morning star posed for photos, which were taken by Chelsea White, alongside her husband and their three children, Alaia-Mai, Valentina and Blake on a rooftop overlooking Italy's Lake Como.

WATCH: Inside Rochelle and Marvin Humes' fairytale Lake Como wedding with three children

Looking striking as usual, the bride wore what appears at first glance to be a silky mini dress, but upon closer inspection is actually a chic co-ord. The high-neck top features a ruched neckline with a high-low hem which looks like a Danielle Frankel backless ivory creation, which retails for £1,865. She layered it over what seem to be matching silky shorts.

Those who love the bridal top can also get their hands on a floor-length dress version for £2,565, featuring the same draped cowl neckline and decorative covered buttons, plus a leg split.

Rochelle rocked a satin co-ord for her pre-wedding party. Photographer: Chelsea White

Highlighting her toned legs, Rochelle added a pair of white heels with tulle bows, which she teamed with statement gold sunburst earrings and a matching bag.

Marvin also looked smart for the occasion, opting for a summery white linen shirt and matching shorts with tan suede shoes, while their daughters Alaia and Valle wore matching white dresses with embellished necklines and feather trims.

She shared a series of photos on social media and wrote: "2 weeks ago…it was the night before a very special day," and her followers were quick to compliment her outfit.

Danielle Frankel satin halterneck top, £1,865, Net-A-Porter

It was a marked change from what the couple chose to wear on their second wedding day, which took place in the Marble Garden at Villa d'Este. While they once again asked their guests to wear black, just as they did ten years ago for their 2012 nuptials at Blenheim Palace, Rochelle and Marvin both switched up their own outfits.

Unlike her original strapless fishtail gown from Vera Wang, Rochelle opted for a bespoke Suzanne Neville creation with long Frech lace fluted sleeves and a sheer skirt. She wore it alongside a Helen Martin lace veil hand-embroidered with the couple's wedding motif: "Ten down, forever to go", in honour of their anniversary.

The bride later changed into a satin mini dress from the same designer, teamed with ivory leather Freya Rose boots.

The bride wore a lacy Suzanne Neville gown while the groom rocked a Dolce & Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo. Photographer: Chelsea White

Meanwhile, Marvin swapped his white jacket at his first wedding for an all-black tuxedo from Dolce & Gabbana, which matched his little boy Blake.

Speaking of seeing his bride for the first time at their Lake Como ceremony, he said: "Rochelle looked so incredible. She took my breath away all over again." Marvin sweetly added: "To be stood there with my beautiful wife, my girls and my boy – my world – was a moment I’ll never forget."

