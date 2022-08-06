Inside Rochelle and Marvin Humes' breathtaking lakeside wedding – all the photos The couple jetted to Lake Como for their second wedding

Rochelle Humes and her husband Marvin marked their tenth wedding anniversary by renewing their vows in Italy on 27 July – and can you think of a more picturesque location?

Lake Como was the backdrop for their second wedding, which took place on the grounds of Villa D'Este, in front of the couple's closest friends and family, including their three beautiful children Alaia-Mai, nine, Valentina, five, and Blake, 21 months. Rochelle and Marvin explained that they were actually inspired by their kids, who acted as the best man and the bridesmaids.

"The girls have watched the video and seen photographs from our wedding day, and Alaia, in particular, kept asking: 'Why wasn't I there?'" 33-year-old Rochelle told HELLO! in an exclusive interview. "She wanted to know: 'Where was I? In your tummy?' She wasn’t letting it drop and that kind of spurred us on, because we’d always said this was something we wanted to do."

At 5pm, exactly ten years on from their first white wedding at Blenheim Palace on 27 July 2012, the couple exchanged vows in a star-studded ceremony in the Marble Garden, which had been decorated with red carpets and matching red roses.

The family enjoyed breakfast together before the bride and her two daughters got ready in the Presidential Suite, and Marvin changed into his black Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo with his mini-me Blake.

Photos taken by Chelsea White show Marvin's son and best man donning a cute black outfit as he joined the groom at the end of the aisle, which made Marvin emotional. "He was brought out to me and when he saw me, he started running towards me and I got really choked," he told HELLO!. "He looked around and I could see he was so in awe of everything. It was magical to see his little face taking it all in."

Meanwhile, Alaia and Valle matched their mother in cute white dresses.

They wore white full-skirted satin dresses from Quinn Harper children's boutique, which Rochelle revealed they "loved." She said: "The girls loved their dresses. They were spinning around and puffing out the skirts. Then, when they saw me in mine, they gasped and went: 'Oh, Mummy!'"

Rochelle looked striking in a bespoke French lace and tulle gown by Suzanne Neville, featuring long fluted sleeves and a sheer skirt.

The back was just as pretty, with fabric-covered buttons adding detailing to the figure-hugging silhouette.

She teamed her gown with a bespoke Helen Martin lace veil embroidered with the couple's wedding motif: 'Ten down, forever to go.'

The bride added white strappy heels, while her little girls rocked white sandals with bows on the front.

All eyes were on the bride as she walked down the aisle in front of 75 guests who were all dressed in black – just as they were at the couple's first wedding. Among them were Marvin's fellow JLS stars JB Gill and Oritsé Williams. JB's wife Chloe said: "I don’t think there was a dry eye in the ceremony."

"Rochelle looked so incredible, she took my breath away all over again," Marvin sweetly said of his bride's outfit. "To be stood there with my beautiful wife, my girls and my boy – my world – was a moment I'll never forget."

Following the ceremony, conducted by their close friend and founder of Grind & Co, David Abrahamovitch, the family of five enjoyed a boat trip around Lake Como.

The loved-up couple shared a kiss on the boat, against the picturesque backdrop of the lake.

Rochelle and Marvin posed for a photo with Rochelle’s brother and sisters Jake Piper, Emily Wiseman and Sophie and Lili Piper.

They also took a moment to "create memories" with their three children.

Guests headed to the Lake Terrace where they dined on finger foods including lobster Catalana and crunchy prawns before moving to the Impero Room, where they ate sea bass carpaccio and fillet of beef with truffle potato and tortellini. During the speeches, Marvin referred to his bride as his "soulmate", his "lover" and his "best friend."

And there were plenty of drinks for the guests, judging by this champagne tower!

Club d’Este became Club Dieci (the Italian for 'ten') for the night, as the family took to the dancefloor – minus Blake who had gone to bed. Marvin and Rochelle's first dance was to the Sister Sledge classic Thinking of You, which the bride said is " the song we dance around the kitchen to."

She changed into a satin mini dress from Suzanne Neville, which she paired with custom-made ivory leather Freya Rose boots, which also bore the couple's wedding motif.

Marvin, who simply removed his jacket and bow tie to hit the dance floor, sweetly concluded: "All of the milestones we’ve had as a couple – getting engaged, getting married, having children – my love for Rochelle grows every time. You always think you can’t love someone more, but your heart just expands."

