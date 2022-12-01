Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's romantic pre-engagement getaway as you've never seen it The royals shared new photos of their blossoming romance

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared a series of new photos in anticipation of their upcoming Netflix documentary – and some of them appear to have been taken shortly before they got engaged in November 2017.

It's been five years since the couple stood in Kensington Palace's Sunken Garden to share their happy news with the press, with the former Suits actress showing off her sentimental engagement ring for the first time. At the time, Harry shared details of his private, low-key proposal at their then-home, Nottingham Cottage, which took place after a very romantic trip to South Africa.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Trailer released for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new Netflix show

In the new trailer for their show, titled Harry & Meghan, the pair can be seen jumping in the air in front of a small watering hole, with the former Suits actress dressed in small denim shorts, an open shirt and hiking boots. She added sunglasses and a cream and black hat – which appear to be the same ones from another photo of herself and Harry sitting atop a jeep.

One final snap shows the couple dressed in casual T-shirts as they sat crossed-legged on the ground and stared into one another's eyes while Harry played the guitar. They haven't confirmed when or where the pictures were taken, but they appear to be at the beginning of their blossoming romance.

DISCOVER WHY: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle started 'afresh' with one another

The new trailer for their show Harry & Meghan shared photos of the Duke and Duchess' early relationship

The couple made two romantic trips to Africa while they were dating – the first was in July 2016 when they went on a three-week trip to Botswana, followed by a visit in August 2017 when they spoke about getting engaged.

Speaking of whisking Meghan away for their third date, the Prince said during the couple's engagement interview: "We camped out with each other under the stars…Then we were really by ourselves, which was crucial to me to make sure that we had a chance to get to know each other."

Prince Harry and Meghan took two trips to Botswana before getting engaged

They stayed together in a luxury tent in Okavango Delta, and royal biographers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand said in Finding Freedom that Meghan returned "completely spellbound." They added: "Her phone was full of photos - the nature they had seen, candid snaps of herself, and selfies with Harry."

The couple returned for Meghan's 36th birthday the following year, where they stayed at the Meno a Kwena camp in Botswana. The Africa trip reportedly made the couple "feel more connected than ever," and it is where "Harry made his intentions very clear", Omid and Carolyn reported.

The royal couple announced their engagement in November 2017

After returning to the UK, Harry got down on one knee with an engagement ring featuring a natural diamond sourced from Botswana – a sweet nod to the place that holds a special place in their hearts.

NOW SEE: Prince Harry's secret proposal to Meghan Markle – the truth revealed

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.