Olly Murs shares first-ever look inside 'private' clifftop proposal to Amelia – watch

Olly Murs got engaged to Amelia Tank in June 2022 and announced the news by sharing a picture of his Cornwall proposal.

He previously revealed he wanted to keep the moment "private", but his fans have been treated to a never-before-seen look at the shock on the bodybuilder's face as she realised Olly was asking for her hand in marriage. To promote his new album, aptly named Marry Me, the singer shared a series of loved-up clips from his relationship with Amelia – most notably, their engagement.

The couple both got down on their knees to pose for a picture against the backdrop of the hills and the sea on the south coast, but when Amelia stood up, Olly stayed on one knee and produced a ring from his pocket – how sweet!

"A Special video for a Special album!! MARRY ME OUT NOW!!" he wrote in the caption, and his followers shared their congratulations in the comments section. "Loooove this. Such a cute couple," wrote one, and: "#relationshipgoals," penned another. A third remarked: "Love this can’t wait for your special day."

He later explained her family were present for the special moment and they were even responsible for capturing his proposal on camera. "It was on top of a cliff in this little place in Cornwall," he revealed to The Mirror. "We were on a walk with her family, but nobody knew what I was going to do.

"Not many things in my life are private and this moment for me was the one thing I wanted to keep private. Her mum was videoing it – she was going, 'Oh my God, he's doing it!' They were over the moon."

Olly appears to have presented his future bride with a large emerald-cut diamond on a pave band which specialists at Steven Stone estimate is worth around £80,000 ($100,000).

"Amelia’s stunning ring features an emerald-cut diamond, which is one of the most popular and suggested engagement ring styles," Maxwell Stone said. He added: "With a centre stone that looks to be 3 carats, I’d estimate Amelia's dazzling ring to be worth £80,000 ($100,000)."

Olly and Amelia started dating back in 2019, but he admitted that he was "very non-committal" for their first few dates, even choosing to briefly split before realising he was "an idiot" and rekindling their romance.

