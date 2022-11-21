I'm a Celebrity's Jill Scott's rarely-seen engagement ring she often changes The Lionesses star has sported very different rings

Jill Scott may have removed all valuable jewellery for her stint in the I'm a Celebrity jungle – and with some of the bushtucker trials we've seen so far, we're not surprised – but she often wears several sentimental rings at home.

The Manchester City star got engaged to Shelly Unitt in March 2020 and announced the news with a photo of Shelly holding a cup of coffee as she sported a sparkly solitaire engagement ring with a pave band. Jill wrote: "The best coffee so far @shellyunitt," while Rachel Unitt's sister shared the same snap with the caption: "Yes yes yes!!"

Stunned by the gorgeous rock, their followers commented: "Massive congratulations Jill - lush ring - brilliant news," and: "Love this so much what a beautiful ring x."

Several photos since then have shown Shelly rocking the solitaire on her left hand, but what does Jill wear?

Jill and Shelly got engaged in March 2020

The Lionesses player has been spotted wearing a variety of rings on her ring finger, including a unique black and silver band back in August 2022, followed by a silver ring during FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 qualifier match between England and Luxembourg the following month. In early October, shortly before she flew to Australia for I'm a Celeb, Jill even wore a chic silver band at the Legends of Football 2022.

The Lionesses star previously sported a black and silver ring

It's unclear if she has a specific piece of jewellery she considers her engagement ring, or if she has several rings to mark the milestone.

The couple have been in a relationship for around five years, and whilst details of their early relationship remain private, it's thought that the ladies established a close bond thanks to their shared passion for football. The duo now live together in Manchester where they run a coffee shop called Boxx2Boxx.

Jill has been spotted wearing several different bands on her left hand

Since announcing their engagement, they have kept their wedding plans under wraps. In December 2020, Jill told her followers: "No engagement party as planned but hoping for an even bigger one next year! Feeling very grateful for our 4th Christmas together here’s to many more @shellyunitt."

