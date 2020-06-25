Get Kate Middleton's summer ready manicure at home with her fave nail polish Duchess Kate loves these affordable pink and nude nail polish colors from Bourjois and Essie

There's no doubt about it, Kate Middleton always looks perfect, right down to the very last detail – and that includes her nails. And now we can reveal the stylish royal's go-to nail polishes and products to help you achieve the ultimate manicure. And the best part – they're totally affordable and you can easily shop them all on Amazon! Kate often leaves her nails completely bare, with zero polish at all. However, when she does plump for some polish, she typically opts for a nude, blush shade that is natural and subtly chic.

RELATED: The Queen's favourite nail polish now comes in a funky matte version

Duchess Kate sports simple, fuss-free nails

For her wedding to Prince William in 2011, Kate sported a unique colour combination, which was produced by mixing two shades together. She opted for an affordable shade by Bourjois, which is called '28 Rose Lounge' . The pure, pinky nude shade gives nails a blush-toned hue that is chip-resistant, and opaque after one coat. It isn't easy to find these days, but you can still buy the Rose Lounge shade on Amazon.

RELATED: Kate Middleton's £12 skincare hack that everyone can try

Bourjois nail polish in 'Rose Lounge', £5.99, Amazon

For the pretty nude nail look, the Bourjois Rose Lounge shade was teamed with Essie's '423 Allure', which further enhanced the natural finish. While that exact shade has been discontinued, the popular brand has a revamped 'Allure' which is also sheer and, Essie promises, "Fit for royalty."

Essie nail polish in 'Allure' , £7.74, Amazon

The Duchess completed her wedding day look with the Seche Vite Fast Drying topcoat. The wonder product is celebrated by manicurists everywhere as the one product that adds shine in a jiffy, whilst also drying super quickly. The top coat has a patented formula, which forms a single solid coating over the nail, giving it a durable finish, which is also super high in gloss.

Seche Vite Dry Fast Top Coat, £6.80, Amazon

Duchess Kate is in great company with regards to her top nail choices; the Queen has been using Essie's hugely popular, iconic shade 'Ballet Slippers' since 1989.

Essie nail polish in 'Ballet Slippers', £5.28, Amazon

This is confirmed on the brand's website, and the popularity of this shade is evident to this day. The classic pink shade is also subtle, and elongates short nails without being overpowering.

WATCH: 100 years of royal beauty in 60 seconds

Loading the player...

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.