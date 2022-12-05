Prince Harry compares 'suffering' of royal marriage with wife Meghan to mother Diana The royals got candid about their love story

Prince Harry compared his wife Meghan Markle to his late mother Princess Diana as he opened up about royal marriages in a new trailer ahead of their Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan.

The explosive documentary – originally titled Chapters – focuses on the royal couple's enduring love story. As a teaser for what's to come, the second trailer shared a clip of Harry and Meghan's engagement photocall in Kensington Palace and the couple kissing on their wedding day as they explained that Meghan was a "royal rockstar" at first – but that all changed very quickly.

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talk 'pain' in new trailer for docuseries

"The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy," the Duke of Sussex said as he showed cameramen lining the streets as royal cars drove through, followed by photos of Diana being followed by the paparazzi following her wedding with then-Prince Charles.

Comparing how both Diana and Meghan have been treated by the press after marrying into the royal family, the trailer shared headlines about his late mother that read: "Royal shame!", "The secret sadness of Princess Di," and: "Di's private battle."

Harry and Meghan discussed their love story in their new documentary

Meghan's voiceover said: "I realized, 'They're never going to protect you," and Harry added: "I was terrified, I didn't want history to repeat itself."

The Duke and Duchess signed their multi-year $100 million deal with the hugely popular streaming service giant Netflix back in 2020. At the time, Meghan and Harry said: "Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us. [Netflix's] unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action."

The trailer compared the media attention both Princess Diana and Duchess received following their weddings

The first trailer, released last week, also shared a series of never-before-seen photos of the couple, including one of them partying with the likes of Zara and Mike Tindall on their big day in May 2018. Following their ceremony at St George's Chapel, they headed to Frogmore Hall for the private reception where the newlyweds were pictured holding hands as they grinned at each other and twirled around the dancefloor.

Harry looked dapper in his tux, while Meghan wore her second outfit of the day – a gorgeous halterneck dress by Stella McCartney.

