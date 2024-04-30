The Repair Shop's Jay Blades inundated with support after sharing tragic family loss

Presenter Jay Blades has announced he is taking a break from social media following the death of his uncle, who was murdered a few weeks ago.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, The Repair Shop star revealed that his uncle's passing had "really affected" him, prompting an influx of support from his followers.

© BBC Jay Blades is taking a break from social media after a tragic family loss

In a video addressed to his fans, the 54-year-old began: "This is kind of like a public service announcement. I've just been to my uncle's funeral, he was murdered a few weeks ago. A really nice guy, it shouldn't have happened to him but it really affected me and I feel a little bit messed up.

"So I'm coming off social media for a bit. I'm going to go and get some therapy and just chill out because when things happen, sometimes you really need to take stock and just relax," he explained, before assuring his fans that he would return soon. "Take care of each other, take care of yourself. I'll be back soon," he said.

© Ricochet Ltd Jay Blades is known for hosting BBC One's The Repair Shop

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their condolences, with one person writing: "So sorry for your tragic loss Jay. Take as much time as you need to cope with your grief. We all cope with grief differently, when you're ready we will be ready for you."

Others also praised the furniture restorer for being so open, penning: "So sorry for your loss. And good on you for taking care of your mental health. Thank you for the transparency, it really does help people to know they are not alone. Much love to you and your family."

While taking a break from social media, Jay will no doubt be spending some quality time with his family. The star lives in Ironbridge in Shropshire with his wife Lisa.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA Jay Blades with his wife Lisa

The couple wed in an intimate ceremony held in Barbados on November 22, 2022. The couple exchanged vows in front of just 15 people, with Lisa telling HELLO! at the time: "Once you get to a certain age, you realise what's actually important on the day - and that is having the people around you that love you for who you are. So we made the day our day."

WATCH: Take a look inside Jay and Lisa's wedding

Jay has three children: daughter Zola, 17, whom he shares with his ex-wife Jade, and two sons, Dior and Levi, from previous relationships.

Jay was just 20 years old when he welcomed Levi with his childhood girlfriend, Maria. Opening up about his approach to fatherhood on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, the presenter revealed that he left the mother of his child one year after his eldest son was born because he "wasn't ready" to be a dad.

"I wasn't ready, plain and simple," he explained, adding: "I think I stayed with her for about a year and that was it."

Jay said his relationship with his father – whom he described as "the man who contributed towards my birth" – was responsible for his outlook after he "disappeared with the money" and left his mother Barbara to "make her own way" when he was a child.

"If you don't see something, you have to be taught how to do it," he said.