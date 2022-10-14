The Repair Shop's Jay Blades' bride shares first look at breathtaking wedding dress The Repair Shop star's fiancée recently went wedding dress shopping

Jay Blades, 52, is currently planning his second wedding with his fiancée Lisa Zbozen after announcing their engagement in December 2021 – and the bride-to-be's wedding dress is stunning.

MORE: The Repair Shop's Jay Blades' private sanctuary with personal trainer fiancée Lisa-Marie

The Repair Shop star's fiancée and fitness trainer Lisa delighted her Instagram followers when she shared an update on her wedding dress shopping, revealing she had tried on a variety of stunning gowns at Romantic Dreams Bridal Boutique before finding 'The One.'

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Repair Shop's Jay Blades opens up about difficult relationship with father

"Ones I didn't pick," she wrote, before posting a series of photos showing her modelling a figure-hugging gown with a lace-trimmed mermaid skirt and V-neck, a strapless gown with floral applique on the bodice, and an elegant high-neck gown with a sheer lacy back.

SHOP: 12 dapper men's wedding suits: Blue, black, cream & more

RELATED: The Repair Shop's Jay Blades 'wasn't ready' to be a father following dad's disappearance

"I really liked it," she said, referring to the latter. "It was very simple but the lace back was so beautiful."

Jay Blades' fiancée went wedding dress shopping

Several of the designs appeared to be from the Birmingham boutique's Adriana Alier collection which are priced between £925 and £1,350.

Lisa, who often shares her gruelling fitness regime on THEWKOUT, then posted a teaser photo showing just the flowing train of a white bridal gown and adding a sticker that read: "This", implying that she had found her dream dress but was keeping it a secret until her wedding day.

The bride modelled a series of stunning wedding dresses from Romantic Dreams Bridal Boutique

Jay has kept his relationship with Lisa largely private, but he did reveal the sentimental engagement ring he designed with the help of his fellow TV star.

Just like Will Kirk, Jay turned to Master Goldsmith Richard Talman for help bringing the handmade rock to life. Richard proudly showed off the results on social media, sharing a video of Lisa modelling a round-cut diamond flanked by marquise diamond clusters on a band of platinum or white gold.

Lisa shared a glimpse at her chosen bridal gown

"It was a real honour to make this engagement ring for another one of my #repairshop family! Congratulations to Lisa @lisamariezbozen & Jay @jaybladesmbe on your engagement!"

Jay was previously married to his ex-wife, Jade, who he met while studying at university. They share a daughter called Zola, but their marriage sadly broke down and Jay relocated to the West Midlands.

SHOP: 28 of the best diamond engagement rings from Vera Wang, Tiffany and more

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.