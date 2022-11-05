Princess Kate's bridesmaid Lady Margarita looks so grown up for glamorous appearance Princess Margaret's granddaughter is now 20

When Prince William and Princess Kate tied the knot at Westminster Abbey in 2011, they were accompanied by lots of young bridesmaids and page boys – including Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones, who was just eight years old at the time.

Royal fans may be surprised to see the latest photos of Margarita, now 20, who looked beautiful as she stepped out for Tatler's Little Black Book party in London. The Earl of Snowdon and his ex-wife Serena Armstrong-Jones' daughter rocked a white mini dress covered with silver embellishments, elevating her look with a pair of black sparkly heels and a fluffy white Michael Kors coat – perfect for keeping warm amid the cooler weather.

Many noted the similarities between Margarita's outfit and the one her grandmother Princess Margaret wore to the premiere of Captain Horatio Hornblower in 1951 at the age of 21. She wore a similar embellished dress and faux fur coat from the same designer, which she teamed with satin gloves.

Finishing off her look, student Margarita wore her blonde hair in glamorous waves and kept her beauty look elegant with dark eyeliner, dewy skin and pink lips. Considering fans remember her wearing a cute white bridesmaid dress with puff sleeves paired with a floral headpiece eleven years ago, Margarita looked much more mature for her latest outing!

Lady Margarita was pictured in a white mini dress and fur coat at Tatler's Little Black Book party

She was joined in Soho by fellow royals Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer who bowled crowds over in Michael Kors ensembles.

Lady Amelia suited up in a sumptuous black satin suit crafted by the American fashion house with shimmering lapels and an eighties-inspired silhouette, while her twin glistened in a gold mini dress boasting long sleeves, a mini silhouette, and a subtle wrap effect.

The royal, then eight, was a bridesmaid at the Prince and Princess of Wales' wedding

Prince William and Prince Harry's cousin Margarita is no stranger to the fashion world, having modelled for a fashion show in aid of Kids Company in 2011 and attended the Dior Cruise show at Blenheim Palace in 2016.

