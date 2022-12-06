We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Princess of Wales stunned in her second tiara moment of the year, weeks after wowing at a state banquet.

Once again, Kate opted for her favourite tiara – the Lotus Flower Tiara – as she and husband, Prince William, were pictured travelling to the white-tie Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday night.

GALLERY: Princess Kate and Queen Consort Camilla wow in tiaras as King Charles hosts first Diplomatic Reception - best photos

The Princess wore a truly stunning red sequin dress for the occasion which is a past season buy by Jenny Packham, known as the 'Elodie Gown'.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton's best outfits over the past ten years

Her brunette locks were styled in a super sleek straight look. William and Kate joined King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla at the glittering event, which sees the monarch and other members of the royal family welcome over 500 members of the Diplomatic Corps in the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace.

MORE: Princess Kate and Prince William look so in love in new behind-the-scenes photo

The Diplomatic Reception was last held in 2019 and has been unable to take place for the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kate looked incredible in the Lotus Flower Tiara and Jenny Packham dress

The King and Queen Consort hosted a state visit for the South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa, in November.

Kate's Jenny Packham dress

Get the look!

Starburst effect maxi dress, £96, Goddiva

READ: Princess Kate's best Christmas outfits revealed - which is your favourite?

At the state banquet, the Princess of Wales wowed royal fans in an embellished white Jenny Packham gown and the Lover's Knot tiara.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.