Meghan Markle channels her iconic wedding moment wearing Princess Diana's $90k heirloom

Meghan Markle made a glittering return to the red carpet, arriving hand-in-hand with Prince Harry at the Ripple of Hope Awards in NYC on Tuesday night.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were invited to the event to receive the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights award in honour of their "heroic" stance against racism within the royal family. Dressed to the nines for the poignant occasion, Meghan looked quite the picture in a custom Louis Vuitton bardot dress - but it was her striking aquamarine ring that caught the attention of royal fans.

Meghan stepped out wearing her late mother-in-law Princess Diana's aquamarine ring. Featuring a breathtaking emerald cut aquamarine set between delicate solitaire diamonds on a 24-carat yellow gold band, the royal heirloom commissioned by Asprey is said to be worth around £75,000 ($90,000).

Meghan's beguiling ring could be seen as she stepped onto the red carpet

The striking piece holds significant sentimental value for Meghan, who famously wore the ethereal ring to her evening wedding reception held at Frogmore House in 2018.

Princess Diana was first photographed wearing the striking jewel at the preview reception in 1996 for the Christie's Auction of her dresses in London. The late royal wore it again during a fundraising dinner in Sydney in the same year.

The former Princess of Wales left much of her jewellery collection to her sons' future wives. She conveyed her wishes in a letter, which read: "I would like you to allocate all my jewellery to the share to be held by my sons, so that their wives may, in due course, have it or use it."

The ethereal piece was no doubt gifted to the Duchess of Sussex on her wedding day by her husband, Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex wore the ring at her evening wedding reception

Tuesday marks Harry and Meghan's first red carpet appearance since November 2021. The couple attended the Salute to Freedom Gala, where the Duchess painted the town red in an unforgettable Carolina Herrera gown.

The two were quite the pair, not only presenting strikingly with their ensembles, but also seeming quite relaxed and warm on the carpet, walking hand-in-hand and smiling at everyone.

