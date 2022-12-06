Queen Consort Camilla wows in show-stopping blue gown and matching tiara at Diplomatic Reception This is the monarch's first time hosting

Queen Consort Camilla put her all into making sure everything went right for the Diplomatic Reception held on Tuesday.

And she certainly looked ready to command the room as well, appearing beside husband King Charles in a stunning navy gown by Anna Valentine. It looked sensational with the sapphire and diamond tiara with matching tiara, loved by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

King Charles is hosting his first annual Diplomatic Reception, which has been traditionally held at Buckingham Palace to honor foreign and British diplomats.

Camilla looked beautiful in her navy blue ensemble by Anna Valentine

The white-tie event was last held in 2019 and has been unable to take place for the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Royal family members usually turn out in force for the reception, with ladies wearing evening gowns and tiaras, and men donning tuxedos.

It will be the first time the King and Camilla will have hosted the Diplomatic Reception, which will see around 500 guests mingle in the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace.

The King and Queen Consort hosted a state visit for the South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa, last month. At the state banquet, the Princess of Wales stunned in an embellished white Jenny Packham gown and the Lover's Knot tiara – a favorite of her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

