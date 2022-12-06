Richard Osman's wife's form-fitting wedding dress has fans saying the same thing The couple got married on 3 December

Richard Osman, 53, shared his first photo of his "magical" wedding with Ingrid Oliver, 45, on Monday, and it's left fans with the same reaction.

The House of Games host, who met the Doctor Who actress on the game show, shared a snap of himself walking hand-in-hand with Ingrid as they emerged from the Yellow Drawing Room at Goodwood House following their ceremony. Ingrid was a beautiful bride in a figure-hugging mermaid wedding dress with long puff sleeves and a train – and both of their fans wasted no time in sharing their thoughts on her outfit.

WATCH: Richard Osman discusses his first on-screen date with new wife Ingrid

After sharing the snap, taken by photographer Nicci Hudson of Adloree, on Instagram, followers gushed: "The most beautiful bride I’ve ever seen," and: "That dress is sensational, what a gorgeous pair!"

A third remarked: "She looks stunning," and a fourth penned: "You look beautiful and RO looks as if he's the cat that got the cream."

Ingrid wore a gorgeous mermaid wedding dress

The couple got married on 3 December at Goodwood House, the country house in West Sussex which is the seat of the Duke of Richmond, in front of "wonderful friends and family," Richard said.

Among the guests were likely the Pointless star's daughter Ruby and son Sonny whom he shares with his ex.

Of his instant attraction to Ingrid, he confessed on This Morning: "Ingrid came on House of Games. I knew who she was through social media. We'd never met – I had never met her. I had a little twinkle in my eye, I'll admit that.

The couple met on House of Games

"She came on, we filmed that day together. Our first date is completely on camera. After filming, I was thinking, 'How can I ask her for a drink, this is difficult.'"

Romance blossomed after fellow guest, Matthew Pinsent, suggested that they all go for a drink, and the TV star went on to confirm their engagement in May 2022.

