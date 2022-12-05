Richard Osman's famous bride is striking in plunging wedding dress at royal country home Goodwood House is the Duke of Richmond's estate

Seven months after announcing his engagement, Richard Osman has married his fiancée Ingrid Oliver, who looked simply stunning in their first wedding photo.

The Pointless host took to Instagram to share the exciting news that he had tied the knot with the Doctor Who actress in a "magical" ceremony, writing: "The most magical, joyful day on Saturday with my beautiful wife @ingrid_oliver. Surrounded by wonderful friends and family, a day full of love and laughter. We're so, so happy."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Richard Osman opens up about love story with wife and Doctor Who star Ingrid

The snap, taken by photographer Nicci Hudson of Adloree, showed the newlyweds emerging from the grand Yellow Drawing Room at Goodwood House, complete with arches, gilded paintings and chandeliers. Set in 4,900 hectares, the country house in West Sussex is the seat of the Duke of Richmond.

While Richard looked dapper in a royal blue three-piece suit, a black tie and a red boutonniere, his new wife wowed in a mermaid wedding dress that highlighted her figure.

EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: The Repair Shop's Jay Blades marries Lisa Zbozen in romantic Barbados wedding

Richard and Ingrid tied the knot at Goodwood House on 3 December. Photo: Nicci Hudson

Ingrid's gown featured vintage puff sleeves and a long train, and she upped the glamour with a low V-neck including a plunging sheer panel. Adding a few classic touches, she accessorised with a two-strand pearl necklace and matching drop earrings, and held a traditional white bouquet of flowers.

Flocking in their masses to the comments section, his fans wrote: "Congratulations, what a beautiful photo," and: "Congrats Richard! You both look wonderful."

Richard previously opened up about when he first set eyes on Ingrid while filming an episode of BBC gameshow, House of Games – but he admitted Sir Michael Pinchent actually had an important role in setting them up!

The couple met on House of Games

"We were doing an episode and my lovely partner Ingrid whose an actress - she's in Doctor Who and all sorts of things - I saw her name on the list and I'd never met her but I thought 'Oh, I quite fancy her' and she agreed to come on the show and I think were desperately trying not to flirt during the show," he told Lorraine Kelly.

He went on to explain that wasn't sure how to show his interest in Ingrid, given that it was in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. However, Michael arranged for all of them to grab a bottle of wine in a park nearby, and their relationship developed from there.

They sparked engagement rumours in April 2022 when Ingrid was spotted with a sparkling emerald ring on her wedding finger, and Richard confirmed the good news in an interview with The Guardian.

DOCTOR WHO LATEST: Doctor Who’s new companion finally revealed - and we’re so excited

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.