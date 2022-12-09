Celine Dion's traumatic IVF battle detailed amid shock heath diagnosis

Celine Dion shared a sad update on Thursday, revealing she is suffering from stiff person syndrome and has been forced to cancel her tours. The singer is a proud mother to three beautiful sons, René-Charles, 21 and twins Nelson and Eddy, 11, but she had an immense IVF battle in order to conceive…

It was a difficult journey to motherhood for Celine, who shares her boys with her late husband, René Angelil. The couple tried for six years to conceive before resorting to IVF to have their firstborn.

WATCH: Celine Dion shares heartbreaking message

René-Charles was born in 2001, and the proud parents were over the moon. Speaking to HELLO! about the experience at the time, Celine said: "The entire pregnancy has been a dream. So many people were wishing us success after the years of disappointment that I felt as if they were all carrying the baby with me."

The couple went on to try for a second child, and tragically suffered a miscarriage before welcoming twins Eddy and Nelson in 2010, who were named after Nelson Mandela and Eddy Marnay.

Celine is a proud mum of three sons

Celine spoke about who the children take after in an exclusive HELLO! interview. "I think there's a Dion and an Angelil," she laughs. "You can see the Dion features in Eddy's nose and you see a lot of Angelil in Nelson," she said.

No doubt Celine's sons will be there for her amid her devastating health diagnosis as the singer revealed the rare disease she has finally been diagnosed with.

The star has had to tearfully cancel and postpone her tour dates due to "persistent muscle spasms," over the past year and she made the heartbreaking decision to call offer her upcoming dates too as her illness makes it hard to walk and sing sometimes.

The singer shared a tribute to her eldest son on his birthday

"It hurts me to tell you that I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February," Celine said in a video message, adding that the summer 2023 shows were canceled and her tour dates would be rescheduled for 2024 instead.

