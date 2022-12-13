Sienna Miller's sister Savannah surprises in sheer corset wedding dress and sparkly tiara The wedding dress designer tied the knot in Richmond

With her own bridal line, Savannah Miller had plenty of inspiration when it came to choosing her wedding dress.

Sienna Miller's sister, 43, was pictured looking stunning in a regal bridal gown as she married her second husband James Whewell, 41, over the weekend. She opted for a corset bodice overlaid with lace with gold beading around the neckline and long sheer fluted sleeves.

SEE: Celebrities who ditched tradition and wore unconventional wedding dresses in the video below...

Loading the player...

Savannah accessorised with layered gold necklaces, including a cross, and an embellished star and moon tiara – and her entire outfit wouldn't look out of place at a royal wedding.

The Princess of Wales, for example, chose a structured corset and sheer lace sleeves with her Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen dress, while Princess Anne made a statement with the cuffs of her Maureen Baker gown, and Queen Consort Camilla championed gold embroidery on her Antonia Robinson and Anna Valentine dress.

SHOP NOW: 13 wedding dresses that look like Meghan Markle's Givenchy and Stella McCartney gowns

Savannah's makeup artist Wendy Rowe shared a peek at her stunning wedding dress

Just like royal brides, Savannah chose to keep her beauty look "natural", "modern" and "glowing" using Dior products, her makeup artist Wendy Rowe revealed.

Savannah and James, who is heir to the Ayresdale Park Estate in Lancashire, exchanged vows at St Peter's Church in Richmond surrounded by classic green and white foliage with silver accents adding a wintery, festive touch.

Savannah and James got engaged in December 2021

It marked Savannah's second wedding after she tied the knot with Nick Skinner in 2005. They welcomed children Moses, 16, Lyra, 13, and Bali, nine, during their marriage, before splitting in 2018.

The fashion designer announced she was engaged to James in December 2021. Next to a series of photos of Savannah sporting a ring featuring a diamond on a pave band as she kissed her new fiancé, she wrote: "I didn’t think this Christmas could get any more special. Yet, in classic magic Jim fashion, I received the best gift I could ever have wished for. The promise of a life filled with love and joy and this man."

TRENDING: Why only some royal brides keep their wedding tiaras revealed

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.