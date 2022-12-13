Gwen Stefani dazzles in barely-there bejeweled dress The No Doubt singer performed on The Voice

Gwen Stefani left her fans in awe after rocking her most show-stopping look yet for her performance on The Voice on Monday.

The No Doubt singer joined Camila Cabello on stage, but all eyes were on Gwen who looked like she had wrapped her body in blinding jewels thanks to her head-turning Zuhair Murad dress. The silver fringe sequin gown featured a scoop neckline and exposed Gwen's toned physique underneath.

She protected her modesty with matching lingerie and added an oversized, shaggy fur coat. Adding more bling to her dazzling ensemble, Gwen wore stacks of layered necklaces, including pearls, and diamond drop earrings.

She accentuated her features by wearing her platinum blonde locks back in a tight slick ponytail and added bold brows, her signature red lips, and winged eyeliner.

Fans were blown away by her appearance, with one responding to photos she shared on Instagram: "How are you even real?? I MEAN," followed by several love-struck emojis.

Gwen looked amazing in Zuhair Murad

A second said: "FAVE look this season, Smokin' hot!" A third added: "Blake Shelton is the man. Awesome… got Gwen Stefani forever!!! Super lucky dude!!!"

Gwen has been happily married to Blake since 2021 after meeting on the set of The Voice in 2014. He recently opened up about their life as a married couple and admitted it's not as "exciting" as people might think.

Gwen and Blake met on The Voice

"If people knew how not exciting [our life] truly is, it's that tame," he divulged to People. "I've said this to [Gwen] before, the timing of when we have gotten together at this point in our life, our batteries don't charge up as much as they used to."

Blake explained: "We've done so much traveling and touring and work the first half of our lives, now we're just like, 'Hey, I'm good with at 6 p.m. to go put my sweatpants on and watch Ozark eight times tonight if you want too'. That's literally our life now and we love it."

