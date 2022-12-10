Gwen Stefani questions famous face over 'hooking up' with Blake Shelton The Voice star appears on Barmageddon

Gwen Stefani has been happily married to Blake Shelton since 2021 – but during a new TV appearance, she came face-to-face with an apparent romance from his past.

The Voice star shared a clip on Instagram from Blake's new show, Barmageddon, which instantly grabbed her followers' attention as it began with Gwen asking a very famous singer: "Wait, so you did hook up with Blake?" Watch the video below to find out who it is and what she had to say…

Gwen and Blake said 'I do' in front of family and friends at Blake's Oklahoma ranch in July 2021, which is the same place where the couple got engaged in October 2020.

The No Doubt frontwoman wore two breathtaking gowns for her nuptials, both designed by Vera Wang, a white strapless multi-layered tulle dress with an embroidered veil for the ceremony, and a strapless mini dress with fishnet tights and white boots for the evening celebrations.

Gwen and Blake were dating for five years - and long after his apparent 'hook up' with Sheryl Crow - before marrying after meeting on the set of The Voice in 2014, a show Blake revealed he will be leaving after the 23rd season.

Blake and Sheryl have been friends for years

His first TV project since announcing his departure is Barmageddon, which premiered on NBC on December 5 and sees him joined by Carson Daly – who officiated his wedding to Gwen – and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella.

The series sees iconic celebrity friends, just like Blake and Carson, "go head-to-head in a series of classic bar games with a fun twist, including Air Cannon Cornhole, Keg Curling, Drunken Axe Hole, Sharts ('Shelton Darts') and many more".

Gwen and Blake married in 2021

The show's intention is that viewers will feel like they're hanging out with friends and stars, including the hosts, at a bar, having drinks and fun.

Each episode will feature: "Two celebrities [playing] a unique set of five games in the bar to win a much-needed prize for a viral Internet sensation each has chosen to support."

