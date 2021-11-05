Blake Shelton reveals why he married Gwen Stefani – and fans are in tears The Voice star married the No Doubt singer in July

Blake Shelton has revealed the heart-melting reason why he married his wife Gwen Stefani after releasing a special song he wrote for his bride.

The Voice star dropped his new single, We Can Reach The Stars, on Friday and revealed it is very close to the couple's hearts as he sang it to Gwen at their July wedding as part of his vows. The song details the love between the couple and includes the lyrics: "And I know we can reach the stars, that's how far my love will go for you".

Shortly after sharing his wedding song with his fans, Blake revealed that he wants everyone to know how much he loves his wife.

"I'm really proud of #WeCanReachTheStars and I’m really honored to be with @gwenstefani," he wrote. "That’s why we got married in the first place. That’s why we wear rings… because we want everyone to know. I'm thrilled to share this song with the world."

Fans rushed to respond to Blake's touching words, with one commenting: "Beautiful song!!! Thank you for sharing this special part of your heart with us." A second said: "What a wonderful gift you wrote for Gwen."

A third added: "I absolutely love this song! So beautiful and meaningful! Thank you for sharing it with us!!" While others left crying and applause emojis.

Blake shared the touching wedding song he wrote for Gwen

Blake teased his new release on Thursday, sharing a beautiful snapshot of him and Gwen from their wedding, overlooking the gorgeous Oklahoma landscape in the background.

In the caption, he wrote: "Gwen and I decided we were going to write our own vows for the wedding, but I decided to surprise her by writing a song instead…

"#WeCanReachTheStars. Midnight. Pre-order #BodyLanguage (Deluxe) now," he concluded, revealing that the single would drop the same night.

Gwen reposted Blake's message on her own Instagram account, adding the note: "yep.. this happened to me [prayer emoji] @blakeshelton i love u." She also included the hashtags "#mysong" and "#thankyouGOD".

