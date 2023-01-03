Jane Fonda's $10k engagement ring from ex-husband has reputation for bad luck The actress was married to Ted Turner from 1991 to 2001

Jane Fonda has been married and divorced three times, but her third husband Ted Turner proposed with an engagement ring that reportedly has a reputation for bad luck!

The Grace and Frankie star and the CNN founder tied the knot on 21 December 1991 – which happens to be Jane's birthday – after Ted proposed with a black opal and gold ring. Not only is a black stone an unusual choice for an engagement ring, which traditionally features diamonds, but it is also said to be unlucky.

Some superstitions date back to the Black Plague in the 14th century, while others believed opals resembled the Evil Eye. However, while some sources suggest that opals in general are considered bad luck, especially in an engagement ring, others have disagreed and stated black opals may actually bring their owner luck.

According to Maxwell Stone from Steven Stone, Jane's ring was worth around $10k, which is almost half the price she sold it for during an auction in 2016.

The actress was given a black opal and gold engagement ring

"Reportedly bought from Tiffany's, Jane's 18-karat yellow gold engagement ring from Ted features an oval-shaped black opal centre stone, flanked by two round cut diamonds that total approximately 0.30 carats.

"Though not the most popular choice for an engagement ring due to its reputation for bringing bad luck, black opal is a magnificent stone that is said to strengthen your character.

"Despite the ring being sold at auction for $19,200, I'd estimate the ring to be worth $10,000. It's likely that it went for a higher value at auction due to its celebrity status."

The former couple were married from 1991 to 2001

Jane and Ted sadly split in 2001, and Jane said at the time: "I feel sadness. We shared 10 years together, and I will always care for him. Now it's time to move on, and I wish him well."

She later told Harper's Bazaar: "Marrying Ted is like marrying 15 people — you have to learn how to hunt, so I did. You have to learn how to fly fish, so I did. He liked me to dress sexy, so I did. And so forth. I wanted to. Why be with Ted Turner if you're not going to allow yourself to be absorbed in his reality and learn from it? And I'm glad I did."

Jane was previously married to Roger Vadim from 1965 to 1973 and Tom Hayden from 1973 to 1990.

