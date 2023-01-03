Could this be the stunning location for Robin Roberts and Amber Laign's wedding? The presenter is tying the knot with her lifelong partner

GMA's Robin Roberts delighted fans on Monday when she revealed that she and her lifelong partner, Amber Laign, plan to marry in 2023.

The news presenter, 62, made the surprising announcement live on air during an interview with author, Gabby Bernstein. On the subject of saying 'yes' to new things, Robin gushed: "I'm hesitating, because I haven't said it out loud yet… I'm saying yes to marriage, we're getting married this year.

"We've talked about it, but we'd put it off because she became ill. But it is saying 'yes' to that next chapter," she continued.

The loved-up couple have been together for nearly 18 years, after meeting back in 2005 on a blind date. Throughout their relationship, Robin and Amber have supported one another during their respective cancer battles.

The couple have been together for 17 years

Robin was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007, with the star undergoing several sessions of chemotherapy and a subsequent bone marrow transplant.

And in 2021, Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer. At the time, Robin explained: "At the end of last year, Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer.

"She had surgery last month and this morning will begin chemotherapy."

She continued: "Thankfully, the prognosis is good, and we are so thankful to our family and close friends who have known this and kept it private until Amber was ready to share it with others."

Robin and Amber met back in 2005

Whilst the couple have remained tight-lipped about their upcoming nuptials, there is every chance that Robin and Amber may choose to tie the knot in Key West – the lovebirds' ultimate "happy place".

The stunning Florida spot has quickly become a firm favourite for the couple, playing host to numerous vacations and memorable getaways. Only a few weeks ago, Robin and Amber jetted off to their safe space for a spot of relaxation during the festive period.

The duo love spending time in Key West

Alongside a stunning photo featuring a golden sunset, Robin penned: "One of the reasons why this is our happy place…the spectacular sunsets. #serenitynow."

We can't wait to see whether the smitten couple will end up choosing their "happy place" as the stunning location for their 2023 nuptials.

