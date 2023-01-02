Robin Roberts reveals marriage news with partner Amber Laign live on the air The pair have been together for nearly 18 years

Robin Roberts gave fans some majorly exciting news to kick things off on a brand new installment of Good Morning America, her first since the holiday break and in the new year.

While speaking with author Gabby Bernstein about "saying yes" to things, she revealed that she and her longtime partner Amber Laign were saying yes to marriage.

"I'm hesitating, because I haven't said it out loud yet," she started, before revealing: "I'm saying yes to marriage, we're getting married this year."

It was clear that members of the studio were delighted by the news, applauding Robin and audibly gasping as she fanned herself with her cue cards, clearly overwhelmed by the news.

"We've talked about it, but we'd put it off because she became ill. But it is saying 'yes' to that next chapter," she continued.

Her co-stars celebrated the news with her, with Ginger Zee revealing she had "goosebumps" immediately after it cut to the weather following their segment.

Robin revealed she and Amber will be getting married in 2023

And when the show returned from commercial break, her co-host George Stephanopoulos admitted that it would be hard to move to the next segment without acknowledging the wonderful news.

"I cannot go straight to set, sorry, congratulations Robin," he gushed, alongside everyone else on set, continuing: "This is wonderful, wonderful news!"

She responded: "We've been talking about it, and then to actually say it out loud, I'm very excited," to which George quipped: "Well, welcome to the club."

Robin had just returned from her relaxing time spent in Key West, Florida with Amber and their family pets to rest during the holiday season.

The pair have been together for nearly two decades

She and Amber have been together for nearly 18 years, having even weathered devastating times together, such as Robin's bout with bone marrow transplant and their separate battles with breast cancer.

