In a world exclusive, HELLO! has revealed that Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch have renewed their vows in a spectacular sunset ceremony in the Maldives.

"We started as a young couple together, and now here we are with our four kids walking us down the aisle. I feel like the luckiest person on earth," Abbey told HELLO! as she and Peter exclusively shared the full photo album from their unforgettable day, which took place on 17 December on a secluded private island at the Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort, in front of the couple’s family and closest friends.

STUNNING: Abbey Clancy's latest bikini may just be her best yet as they soak up the sun in The Maldives

"To share this beautiful occasion with the family we created after all these years was really special. They loved it," added former England and Liverpool footballer Peter.

They celebrated with their family in the Maldives

Photo: Karis Kennedy and Jack Kennedy

The couple were joined by their children: Sophia, 11, Liberty, seven, Johnny, five, and three-year-old Jack and family including Abbey’s mum Karen for the intimate ceremony, which took place under an arch of white roses, which had also featured at the couple’s June 2011 wedding.

They shared a romantic moment after the ceremony

Photo: Karis Kennedy and Jack Kennedy

Revealing how it was Peter who surprised her with the memorable day, Abbey said: "We were going to renew our vows on our ten-year anniversary, but with lockdown, we couldn’t do it… Pete’s quite romantic at heart; he has definitely earned himself brownie points for the next few years."

Abbey’s barefoot boho-style bridal look comprised a delicate vintage lace dress, made by family friend and dressmaker Sylvia, and a matching ethereal veil.

WATCH: Inside Abbey Clancy And Peter Crouch's Never-ending Garden

Loading the player...

"Abbey looked incredible, and even after 11 years, I still got butterflies when she walked down the aisle," Peter told the magazine. "It was a stunning island, but Ab stole the show – I’m a lucky man."

DON'T MISS: Jessica Wright shares unseen wedding dress photos in tribute to Vivienne Westwood

After an emotional ceremony, guests sat down to a feast of traditional Maldivian starters, followed by a surf-and-turf main course – reminiscent of the wedding breakfast Abbey and Peter had for their original nuptials, held at the Stapleford Park hotel in Leicestershire.

Abbey looked stunning in her sheer lace dress

Photo: Karis Kennedy and Jack Kennedy

"The kids danced all night, they were rolling in the sand; everyone was having the best time," said Abbey.

DON'T MISS: Martin Compston's wife Tianna is a goddess in fishtail wedding dress

On how their love has evolved over time, Abbey said: "Pete is literally my best friend. We do everything together… It can be hard raising children, but I feel lucky to still be in love after so many years."

The model and TV personality added: "The Maldives is a magical place, so to renew our vows there was perfect. It still feels like a dream."

Photography: Karis Kennedy and Jack Kennedy

For more on Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort, visit www.anantara.com/en/dhigu-maldives

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now. Subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.