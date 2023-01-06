The very special reason Robin Roberts will take a break from GMA hosting in 2023 The star has been a firm fixture on the ABC show since 2005

Robin Roberts has a huge year ahead of her and there's plenty to be thankful for. The TV host and her co-stars have been fortunate enough to get a little more time away from the screens to be with their loved ones recently - and it'll continue in 2023.

Robin recently revealed that she and her longtime partner, Amber Laign, are finally ready to tie the knot.

While speaking with author Gabby Bernstein about "saying yes" to things, she revealed that they were saying yes to marriage.

"I'm hesitating, because I haven't said it out loud yet," she started, before revealing: "I'm saying yes to marriage, we're getting married this year."

This means Robin will likely be stepping away a little from her hosting duties to plan and host their big day.

Robin added further details of why they decided to wed this year, when she said: "We've talked about it, but we'd put it off because she became ill. But it is saying 'yes' to that next chapter."

Robin and Amber are getting married!

Her co-stars celebrated the news with her, with Ginger Zee revealing she had "goosebumps" immediately after it cut to the weather following their segment.

And when the show returned from commercial break, her co-host George Stephanopoulos admitted that it would be hard to move to the next segment without acknowledging the wonderful news.

"I cannot go straight to set, sorry, congratulations Robin," he gushed, alongside everyone else on set, continuing: "This is wonderful, wonderful news!"

Robin's team always miss her when she's gone

Although Robin will be missed by her co-hosts and viewers when she takes time off, they'll welcome her back with open arms.

She and Amber have been together for nearly 18 years, having even weathered devastating times together, such as Robin's bone marrow transplant and their separate battles with breast cancer.

