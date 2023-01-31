Robin Roberts' partner Amber Laign opens up about 'fierce' medical menopause journey The GMA host's partner of nearly 20 years finished breast cancer treatment in 2022

Robin Roberts' partner of nearly twenty years, Amber Laign, has never shied away from opening up about her battle with breast cancer.

The Plant Juice Oils founder was diagnosed at the beginning of 2022, and after some difficult bumps along the road, she completed her treatment at the end of last year.

Though she has celebrated being in remission, she continues to grapple with the aftermath of her diagnosis, and recently opened up to her followers about her experience with perimenopause.

Perimenopause refers to the time prior to entering menopause, and though Amber is only 48-years-old, she has been submitted to medical menopause, which many breast cancer survivors undergo after treatment as their estrogen levels are depleted.

Amber took to Instagram to have a candid chat with her followers about the process, detailing her wishes to "rebrand" perimenopause.

"I've been thinking… I just want to ask a question, I've recently been thrown into medical menopause, and it seems as though..." she started, explaining: "We have heard – the word on the street – that perimenopause, women going through it or about to go through it, do not like to call it perimenopause."

Amber opened up a conversation about the daunting process menopause can be

She added: "So our question to you is, what shall we call it?" wondering: "What shall we name this fierce entering into this new life cycle."

In the caption attached to the video, she then wrote: "After recent discussions with friends and colleagues who are going through perimenopause, we found out that adjectives that describe menopausal women aren't lifting us up as we go through such a FIERCE stage in our lives."

Robin and Amber are currently traveling through New Zealand

Further, she maintained: "Perimenopausal women are described as moody, tired, sweaty when they should be described as EMPOWERED, STRONG and CONFIDENT."

Her followers were quick to praise her for the idea and express their own opinions in the comments section, writing: "The Goddess Phase! We are transitioning from the mothering phase and now making ourselves our priority, both spiritually and creatively," and: "Embrace the change," as well as: "It's hell. BUT if symptoms like hot flashes and night sweats can be managed, it's the best time ever: we have experience, wisdom, savvy, and the ability to say no to things we don't want to do."

