GMA's George Stephanopoulos' wife's bold new appearance causes a stir

George Stephanopoulos' wife Ali Wentworth certainly knows how to turn heads!

The Go Ask Ali podcast star stepped out in New York City on Wednesday to attend the annual Hat Luncheon in support of Central Park.

Ali went all out for the occasion, choosing to wear a cream floral fascinator which she teamed with a vibrant green power suit and cream blouse.

VIDEO: George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's love story

Ali posed alongside Mariska Hargitay and Sharon Jacob, and wrote in the caption: "We wear hats to support @centralparknyc at the annual #hatluncheon. I walk that park every single day!"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "No one wears green like you!" while another remarked: "You look so beautiful Ali!" A third added: "Omg pure glam!"

Ali is a huge supporter of Central Park, and lives close by in the Upper East Side.

The TV star and her GMA co-anchor husband live in a beautiful apartment with their youngest daughter Harper, 17.

They are also parents to 20-year-old Elliott, who moved out of the family home two years ago to attend college.

The Go Ask Ali podcast star often shares hilarious stories about their family life in interviews, from their home life with their daughters to their relationship.

© Noam Galai George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth have been married since 2001

Speaking to HELLO! at the 33rd Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon and Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show on Tuesday April 25, Ali even joked that she doesn't want her husband as a guest, quipping: "I am not sure what we would talk about!"

Ali previously gave an insight into their family dynamics during an interview in 2016. Chatting to Harry Connick Jr, she said: "I have two girls. George is the only guy in the house. For some reason, he gets beat up constantly. He is always wrong. He is an idiot. He is a loser, but in a loving way."

© Nina Westervelt George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth with their daughters Elliott and Harper

Like all teenagers, Ali and George's children struggled during the pandemic and in 2020 the author opened up about their experience. Talking to Shondaland, she said: "For my own teenagers, I'd say the wrench is the uncertainty of everything. There's no routine. I can't soothe by saying, 'Well, this will be over soon.'"

While George and Ali prefer to keep their daughters out of the spotlight, Elliott and Harper made a rare public appearance at the end of March as they stepped out in New York City with their famous parents to attend the Pretty Baby premiere.

George and Ali's production company, Bedbyeight, had produced the documentary, and so it was a family affair.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.