The Traitors' Wilfred Webster's glam bride rocks sheer lacy wedding dress

Wilfred Webster won over the hearts of many during his appearance on The Traitors, which will return for another series, but he only has eyes for his wife Panayiota Webster.

The TV star got married in September 2022, and he shared some rare photos of his big day as he reflected on the year that had passed at the end of 2022. One showed him kissing his bride, who looked sensational in a sheer corset wedding dress with off-the-shoulder sleeves and intricate lace detailing.

She wore her long dark hair in effortless curls, with one side secured away from her face with an embellished accessory.

Meanwhile, Wilf wore a summery pale cream suit with a bright orange silk tie, while his daughter twinned with her mother in an embellished white dress with a full skirt which she showed off in a family photo.

Wilf married Panayiota in September

"This year for me has been an up and down one. If only you knew the downs, BUT we have to always focus on the positives.

"This year I married my gorgeous best friend @yiota_ss, I went abroad for the first time, I got promoted, I got an official verified Snapchat show with @tomelderfield and we can’t forget I went on THE BEST REALITY SHOW EVER," he wrote in the caption.

The TV star had hoped to pay off his wedding debts with the prize money

Before heading on the show, Wilf explained why the prize money would mean so much to him. "I’d be able to clear all our wedding debt, and we’re going through a financial struggle as a country so to be able to take a bit of pressure off me and my wife, which would really help," he said. However, he sadly missed out on the cash to Faithfuls Aaron Evans, Hannah Byczkowski and Meryl Williams.

In the past, Wilf has gushed about how Panayiota has changed his life. "When I met my wife all I had was dreams, ambition and a mattress on the floor in London. I had nothing to offer her, just love.

"Because of this lady, I’ve been able to achieve all of my dreams, kids, marriage, security, love and success. When I met my wife it changed my life, she supported me and helped me in ways I can not describe."

