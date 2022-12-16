Exclusive: Christine Lampard shares verdict on 'special' wedding - and her bridal outfit The Loose Women star discussed her 2015 nuptials

Christine Lampard has shared her verdict on her wedding day just days before celebrating her seventh anniversary with her husband Frank Lampard.

If she's feeling sentimental, the Loose Women panellist may choose to reminisce about her big day by looking at throwback photos, which show her wearing a long-sleeved lace gown by Suzanne Neville – not dissimilar to the Princess of Wales' Alexander McQueen's gown.

It featured a cinched-in waist, fishtail skirt and plunging neckline, and she teamed it with sparkly heels, a tulle embroidered veil secured in her low chignon. But what did she really think about her overall look?

On the subject of her beauty look, which consisted of rosy cheeks and gold eyeshadow, Boots No7 ambassador Christine told HELLO!: "Nilam Holmes, who’s a great friend of mine, did my wedding day makeup and I loved it! It certainly lasted all day through the ceremony and reception."

The Loose Women star looked beautiful in a Suzanne Neville wedding dress

The TV star, who has recently partnered with the brand to celebrate their amazing Christmas collection, added: "It's such a special day isn't it and you just want to look and feel your best to top it all off. I still look back at the photos now as it’s such lovely memories."

The Irish presenter and the former footballer exchanged vows on 20 December 2015 at St Paul's Church in Knightsbridge before hosting a reception at private member's club The Arts Club.

Christine and Frank are celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary

They shared their special day with celebrities including Jamie Redknapp, Holly Willoughby, Ant and Dec, but Frank was reminded of the one special person who couldn't be there. His mother Pat sadly passed away from pneumonia in 2008, one year before Frank met Christine at the Pride of Britain Awards.

Piers Morgan later told his Good Morning Britain co-host Susanna Reid that Frank was "very tearful in his speech. It was very moving."

During a column for the Daily Mail, Piers shared a glimpse inside the groom's sweet message to his wife, who he described as his best friend. "As you all know, I was a mummy’s boy.

"My biggest regret is mum died before she ever got to meet Christine because they’re so similar, like two peas from the same pod," he reported.

