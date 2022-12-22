The Traitors finale: did the Faithfuls or Traitors win the show?

We finally have the answers for The Traitors! After a nail-biting finale, we finally have answers on whether the faithfuls or the traitors have taken home the cash prize. So did Aaron, Hannah and Meryl manage to expose Wilf and Kieran, or will the traitors pull the wool over their eyes one last time?

In short, the faithfuls came out on top after a seriously intense final episode, meaning that Hannah, Maddy and Aaron took home the amazing prize pot.

In the episode, Keiran was unveiled as a traitor, but in a parting shot hinted there was another. Hannah and Aaron chose to believe him in the final vote, deciding to banish another player, with the remaining voting to banish Wilf. The players then chose to end the game, meaning they split the money between them.

Taking to Twitter to discuss, one person wrote: "I think regardless of what happens tonight, the Traitors has been brilliant viewing and has given us some iconic moments. The way it’s literally been the best show of 2022," while another added: "Genuinely the best reality TV show of all time. INCREDIBLE!"

Speaking about leaving the show ahead of the finale, traitor Amanda Lovett previously opened up to HELLO! about why she couldn't have been in the finale, explaining: "I could never have reached the final bit with Aaron, Maddie, Andrea - for instance - and them thinking, ‘Oh we’ve all won, we’re all faithfuls!’ then me standing up and saying, ‘Sorry guys, I'm a traitor.' Oh, I couldn't have done, I would have had to share all the money, I couldn't have done that. So that decision was taken away from me and for me it was good."

She added: "It was. When they voted for me, you could see me on the table. I accepted it because subconsciously it was too much. I could never, ever have taken that money from them all. I just couldn't have done it. I would have had to share it all and then my children would go, ‘Mum, why are you sharing all of that money?! You could have shared it with us!’ So it saved the family argument."

