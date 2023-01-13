Why Prince William persuaded Prince Harry to change his wedding venue The Prince of Wales suggested an intimate Tetbury chapel

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's venue St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle offered the most beautiful backdrop for their royal wedding, but it wasn't where they actually wanted to tie the knot.

Prince Harry admitted their "dream" wedding would have been "barefoot in Botswana", but they were aware they needed to share their special day with the world, he explained in his new memoir, Spare. Instead, their thoughts turned to the classic grand wedding venues used in other royal weddings – but Prince William dissuaded Harry and Meghan from several of the "too grand" locations.

The Duke claimed in his book that his older brother the Prince of Wales recommended avoiding the place where he married Princess Kate in 2011, and where King Charles married their mother Princess Diana in 1981.

After returning from his engagement tour of England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales, Harry rang William to ask his thoughts about wedding venues. He detailed the conversation: "I told him we were thinking of Westminster Abbey.

"No good. We did it there.

Prince William reportedly dissuaded his brother from marrying at his own wedding venue, Westminster Abbey

"Right, right. At Paul's?

"Too grand. Plus Pa and Mummy did it there.

"Hm. Yes. Good point."

William's suggestion was a surprisingly intimate venue near King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's Gloucestershire royal residence, Highgrove House.

King Charles and Princess Diana chose to exchange vows at St Paul's

"He suggested Tetbury.

"I snorted. Tetbury? The chapel near Highgrove? Seriously, Willy? How many does that place seat?

"Isn't that what you said you wanted – a small, quiet wedding?"

Finally, Harry and Meghan settled on St George's Chapel, and the Palace set the date for May 2018. While Harry wanted to "get married quickly", he said March was fully booked and June was Garter Day.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex got married at St George's Chapel

The couple exchanged vows on 19 May 2018 in front of celebrities such as Victoria Beckham, Elton John and Priyanka Chopra. They went on to enjoy a lunchtime reception at Windsor Castle hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth II, where they had chosen to incorporate an American tradition and asked couples to sit together during the meal.

However, William and Kate's table was the only one that failed to follow suit, as Harry claims that his brother and sister-in-law changed the place cards at the last minute in order to ensure spouses were seated separately – which the Prince and Princess denied.

