Worst proposals! The ultimate guide to what not to do - and the engagement ring to avoid

As we're in the midst of 'proposal season', considered to run from November to February, we thought that we'd share the findings of some new research by ROX Diamonds & Thrills that reveals what the nightmare proposal looks like. Some of these stats are crazy!

The study asked 2,000 heterosexual men and women in the UK what the nightmare proposal looks like and the findings were interesting. Thinking of having a public proposal? Think again, because 96 per cent of women revealed they don't want their proposal to happen in public - that includes in front of family and friends.

Meanwhile, 86 per cent of women revealed that when it comes to popping the question, they would rather have a more intimate moment with their beau than a public display of affection. No PDA, please!

The study as a whole seemed to dismiss the cliches we often see in TV and films with women saying they don't want to be proposed to in fancy restaurants, hotels or in front of famous landmarks. Instead, the study found that most women would enjoy having their engagement be somewhere personal and meaningful to their relationship.

Private and meaningful locations are favoured over public places

Kyron Keogh, Co-founder of ROX Diamonds & Thrills, explained: "While it's easier to think your partner may want something straight out of a fairytale, in reality, they might want something much simpler and personal to you as a couple."

So once you've decided on where to propose, the next thing is to find the ring. According to Google search data, the most common question that people ask surrounding engagement rings is how much you should spend on them. According to ROX's study, the perfect amount to spend on the ring is £1,429, but 90 per cent of people said they would pay up to £3,000!

Ring prices vary according to the gemstone used and the carat of the gold or silver band. The research indicated that diamonds are still a girl's best friend with over half of women wanting a diamond - if you're in the market, shop our edit of best diamond engagement rings - and the least popular choices being aquamarine, opals and amethysts.

Opal and amethyst engagement rings are not popular

Now you have your ring and you've picked the perfect spot, all that's left is to find the right moment. Don't worry, ROX's study looked into this as well and found the perfect amount of time to wait before proposing and the days that you should absolutely avoid. The survey found that four out of five women thought that the three-year mark was when an engagement should happen. Only one in six women thought couples should be together for four or five years before a proposal with less than 1 per cent thinking it should be any longer than that.

If you're hitting the three-year mark it could be time to pop the question as the most popular day that women want to be proposed to is on their anniversary. Over a third of women agreed that this was the best day for an engagement followed by one in five women saying their birthday. The most popular time to propose is between November and February so somewhere within this time is usually a success, as long as you avoid New Year's Day.

So it's safe to say that a nightmare proposal would happen in public, at a fancy restaurant on New Year's Day with an opal engagement ring. As long as you steer clear of this horror show, you should be safe to secure the perfect engagement.

