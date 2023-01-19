Amelia Spencer stuns in slinky bridal outfit in photos with identical twin Lady Amelia Spencer is due to marry Greg Mallett in March

Lady Amelia Spencer is preparing to marry fiancé Greg Mallett and she and twin sister Eliza Spencer pulled out all the stops on Thursday with some stunning outfits.

The star was celebrating an early hen do with her closest friends and she looked spectacular in her slinky ensemble, consisting of a daring white top that was knotted in the middle and a matching mini-skirt. Her footwear was also divine, as she styled out the most striking pair of golden heels.

WATCH: Lady Amelia Spencer & Lady Eliza Spencer: Who knows who best?

Her twin was just as fashionable with her choice of clothing as she opted for a gorgeous floral mini dress and silver heels.

Amelia didn't give two much away for what the hens got up to on their day together, but all of the photos that she shared were taken by a pool and an inflatable flamingo was seen floating in the waters as they enjoyed glasses of champagne.

In her caption, the 30-year-old penned: "DREAM BACHELORETTE. Thank you for one of the best days of my life with my favourite girls."

Her fans loved the snapshots and Eliza was one of the first to comment as she said: "Most beautiful and perfect day," while her sister, Kitty Spencer, posted: "Wowwwww Bride Biya, best memories from the most happy day."

Kitty had the day of her life

A third added: "Congratulations Amelia. Glad it was a beautiful day," and her fiancé cheekily commented: "I cannot wait to marry you," alongside a mind-blown emoji.

Amelia had her party in Cape Town, which is all the more romantic as that is where she first met Greg all the way back in 2011, with the pair reportedly meeting at the city's university.

Amelia and Greg will marry in March

Lady Amelia has been enjoying an active wedding season, and recently attended a friend's wedding ceremony alongside her fiancé, looking divine in baby pink.

She slipped into a Versace dress featuring gentle puff sleeves, a V-neckline, an ankle-length cut, a sweetheart silhouette and a romantic wrap effect for the occasion.

