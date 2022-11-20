President Biden's granddaughter Naomi's spellbinding engagement ring has touching sentimental value - details The POTUS celebrated the wedding of his granddaughter on 19 November

Joe Biden’s eldest granddaughter Naomi tied the knot on Saturday with husband Peter Neil in a stunning intimate ceremony held at the President’s official residence, the White House.

The 80-year-old President appeared to be beaming with pride in photographs shared by the FLOTUS, Jill Biden, on Instagram. The glowing bride and her husband posed between their grandparents in a heartwarming snap. "It has been a joy to watch Naomi grow, discover who she is, and carve out such an incredible life for herself," the President and First Lady shared in a statement.

"Now, we are filled with pride to see her choose Peter as her husband and we’re honored to welcome him to our family. We wish them days full of laughter and a love that grows deeper with every passing year."

Naomi’s bespoke Ralph Lauren ivory lace dress wasn’t the only sublime detail to her special day. The 28-year-old’s breathtaking engagement ring holds a heartwarming sentimental value that goes beyond your average wedding band.

Naomi and Peter tied the knot on Saturday 19 November

According to CNN, Naomi’s engagement ring was a bespoke piece designed by a jeweller in Washington DC. Peter reportedly chose to use the band of his late grandmother’s engagement ring to create a unique and touching ring to propose to his wife-to-be.

Set in a gold band with double claw clasps, a sizeable emerald cut diamond sits as the centrepiece of Naomi’s spellbinding ring.

The couple publicly announced their engagement in September 2021, opting to share a radiant selfie on Instagram debuting the bride-to-be’s statement finger jewel.

Naomi simply captioned the post: “Forever”, adding a white heart emoji to the post.

The couple got engaged in September 2021

The POTUS' granddaughter's ceremony was the first in over a decade at the White House, and the first-ever held for a grandchild of a sitting president.

Naomi and Peter wed on the South Lawn in a ceremony attended by her family, including her grandparents and 250 guests.

