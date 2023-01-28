Amanda Owen shares relationship update seven months after marriage split The Our Yorkshire Farm star was married to Clive Owen

Amanda Owen has revealed her relationship status following her split from her husband, Clive Owen in June.

The Our Yorkshire Farm star was married to Clive for 22 years but is now enjoying life as a single "independent woman" who's concentrating on raising her nine children without a new man in her life.

"I'm just getting on with my life as an independent woman, looking after the kids and my sheep," the 48-year-old told the MailOnline.

Clarifying that no third party was involved in the breakdown of her marriage, Amanda added: "There was nobody involved in the break up with Clive and I don't understand why this is being suggested.

"I'm not a wallflower and I'm not over-sensitive, but a lot of things said about me are being taken out of context. I'm living a fantastic life doing what I really love."

Despite ending their romantic relationship, Amanda and Clive are still very much in each other's lives and now co-parent their children.

Amanda and Clive were married for 22 years

"We are co-parenting and the whole family is very happy," the TV star added, explaining: "I was just with Clive this morning… There's absolutely no problem between us.

"It's been a very amicable split and we continue to work together. Everybody in the family is happy with the way things have turned out."

They now co-parent their nine children

Amanda announced the couple's breakup back in June with a post on her Instagram Story, which read: "Clive and I are sad to confirm that we have made the difficult decision to separate.

"This hasn't been easy, but we both believe it's the right choice for the future of our family. Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority being the happiness and well-being of our children."

