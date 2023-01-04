Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen earns six-figure salary post-split with Clive The Yorkshire Shepherdess is earning more than double her former salary since splitting from Clive Owen

It's onwards and upwards for Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen, who has more than doubled her annual earnings following the sad split from her co-star and husband of 22 years, Clive Owen.

The couple shared the spotlight together on their hit Channel 5 show, which followed their lives as hill shepherds working on one of the most remote farms in Britain. As well as taking care of their shepherd and farm life duties, the programme followed the Owens as they raised their nine children on their family farm - but the show has since ended following Amanda and Clive's split.

Despite the TV show being formally cancelled amid the couple's ongoing divorce, the MailOnline reported that annual figures for Amanda's business filed on 31 December for 2021 are now worth £343,924 - up £177,995 from 2020.

Accounts show Amanda's company Yorkshire Shepherdess LTD is now worth £423,639 in assets. The Mirror reported that the 48-year-old's six-figure salary is a significant spike in her earnings in comparison to 2019 - when the second season of the show first aired to viewers, and figures were held at £39,000.

Amanda and Clive Owen split after 22 years of marriage

Amanda recently opened up about dealing with the breakdown of her relationship with Clive in front of the cameras, describing it as "really tough."

The first signs that they were having relationship problems came in November 2021 when Amanda and Clive candidly discussed a "rocky patch" in their marriage.

In a statement released via PA, they said: "Just like any marriage we have our stresses and strains," and added: "We've never said our marriage is perfect. Unfortunately, the constant intrusion into our lives from the media has amplified a rocky patch that we’re going through."

Our Yorkshire Farm followed the lives of the Owen family

Unfortunately, they confirmed their split the following June, with Amanda writing on her Instagram Stories: "Clive and I are sad to confirm that we have made the difficult decision to separate."

The couple shared a 21-year age gap, and went on to welcome nine children together. Amanda added: "Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and well-being of our children."

