Prince Harry to jet to UK for private wedding?

Prince Harry revealed in his book Spare, which was released on 10 January, who his real best man was – hint, it wasn't Prince William.

He suggested that he chose his school friend Charlie van Straubenzee to support him during his 2018 wedding with Meghan Marke. The MailOnline later reported that Jack Mann – who was pictured with the Prince at his royal wedding during his Netflix show Harry & Meghan – may have also unofficially taken on the role away from the cameras.

Now, many are speculating whether the Duke of Sussex could be planning a rare trip back to the UK this year after it was revealed that Jack, whom Harry met when they were both officer cadets at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, is set to marry osteopath Isabella Clark.

Whether Harry takes on the special role of Jack's best man or just celebrates his friend's nuptials, it's possible that he may make a private journey across the pond – especially since he reportedly attended Charlie's wedding to filmmaker Daisy Jenks in 2018.

Prince Harry at his wedding with his friends, including Jack Mann (second right)

In his memoir, Harry claimed that his older brother William was "sulking" after he asked Charlie to be his best man. "Was he sulking because he wasn’t my best man? Was he annoyed because I had asked my old friend Charlie instead? (The Royal Family announced Willy was the best man as they had done with me when he and Kate got married. Did that have something to do with it?)" he wrote.

The Duke also went along with the "bare-faced lie" that he was William's best man to deceive the paparazzi in 2011. "The public had been told that I was to be best man, but that was a bare-faced lie. The public expected me to be best man, and thus the Palace saw no choice but to say that I was," said Harry, before revealing William's friends James Meade and Thomas Van Straubenzee were the "two innocents" he actually chose.

Harry revealed William wasn't his official best man

With the intense media interest surrounding the royal wedding, the future King didn't want to force them into the public eye. "Had they been outed as Willy’s best men, the rabid press would’ve chased them, tracked them, hacked them, investigated them, ruined their families' lives," Harry explained, adding: "They couldn’t handle such an onslaught, and shouldn’t be expected to."

