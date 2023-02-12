Exclusive: Saira Khan becomes perfect South Asian bride as she talks vow renewal plans Saira Khan looks amazing in the wedding outfits, 18 years after she got married

In an exclusive photoshoot and interview with HELLO! magazine, Saira Khan has marked a landmark moment in her life by becoming a South Asian bride.

It has been 18 years since Saira married her husband Steve Hyde, wearing a Western white meringue-style dress. Now, nearly two decades later, Saira, who is of Pakistani heritage, tells HELLO! how she finally feels ready to embrace her roots by trying on a selection of stunning traditional lehengas and jewellery.

"It's only now, as a 52-year-old mum of two, that I feel confident to reconnect with my heritage," explains Saira, who is mum to Zac, 14, and Amara, 11.

WATCH: Saria Khan's reaction when she tries on the most amazing wedding outfits

Loading the player...

"They've seen photos of Mummy in her white wedding dress, but now they’re seeing Mummy in a proper Asian outfit." Saira adds: "Having adopted Amara from Pakistan, I feel a duty to make sure that she can celebrate her Pakistani background through me. Now, she's going to have two images of a bride in her mind to draw from on her wedding day, and that’s very important."

Of the reasons behind her desire to try on a selection of South Asian wedding gowns, Saira tells HELLO!: "I want to give my mum that photograph - it’s the best gift I can give her. She’s only ever worn Asian clothes; they are such a big part of her identity. She wore a red and gold outfit on her own wedding day."

The rose arch makes the perfect backdrop

Photographer: David Venni

In the interview, Saira opens up about the beginning of her relationship with Steve; her decision to wear white on their wedding day on 17 December 2004; and how something that happened to her as a child caused her to reject her Pakistani culture.

"There was never a question or conversation about whether I was going to get married in Asian attire. It was the right thing for me to do at that stage," explains Saira.

"When I was 13, I was molested by my uncle in my parent’s home, and I think that was the moment where I rejected most of my culture and what it stood for."

Saira looks stunning in gold sequins

Photographer: David Venni

Continues Saira: "As I've got older and wiser, I've started understanding that what happened to me can – and does – happen to anyone, it's not just in my community… I’ve realised there are so many things to celebrate about my Pakistani heritage – the great music, fashion, people, food…"

Saira also speaks of the profound impact HELLO!’s shoot has had on her: "I wish I'd done this sooner – these photos are everything I could’ve wanted. Today has really made me want to renew my vows, in full Asian clothes, and celebrate my culture with my whole family involved."

