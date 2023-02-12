King Charles makes first big change to Sandringham following the Queen's death The monarch is making some environmentally friendly changes to his Norfolk estate

As new photos reveal, King Charles has begun quite the transformation at Sandringham – making his mark on the Norfolk estate for the first time since the Queen died in September.

The King is digging up a large lawn on the west side of Sandringham House which is being turned into a topiary garden.

Not only will the new addition be visually interesting but improve the biodiversity of the area. A series of new plants built to withstand harsh weather will be added, alongside a gravel path to allow visitors to explore the garden.

Work is expected to progress quickly, and to be open to the public by mid-May. Sandringham was a favourite residence of the Queen, who gathered her family there every Christmas, a tradition King Charles is continuing.

His late father, Prince Philip, also enjoyed spending time in Norfolk, living there most of the time following his retirement from public life.

King Charles' changes to Sandringham were announced last month in a statement from the palace.

Work has begun on the King's topiary garden. Photo: Geoff Robinson

It read: "In recent years, with changing weather patterns the current expanse of lawn has been affected by warm weather and excessive rainfall.

"The newly developed garden will introduce new species that are more robust, hardy and better able to withstand the impact of emerging weather patterns."

The garden is on the west side of Sandringham House. Photo: Geoff Robinson

The monarch's Highgrove estate has also been made as environmentally friendly and organic as possible, and boasts a working farm onsite.

Another change is coming to the Sandringham estate, with the upcoming addition of a new pub. The plan is to breathe new life into the late Queen's former social club after it closed down two years ago.

An artist's impression of the garden shared to the estate's Instagram account

The royal estate is planning to lease out the vacant Victorian building for conversion into a pub while retaining the freehold.

The vacant premises are being advertised as a "unique opportunity for investment and upgrading for a new occupier and business as a public house with associated restaurant" on Landles letting estate's website.

King Charles photo: Geoff Robinson

