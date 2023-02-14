Today's Dylan Dreyer 'very upset' after on-air moment with her husband

Jenni McKnight
Today star Dylan Dreyer admitted she was 'very upset' with herself after playing a game with her husband Brian Fichera on their radio show
Dylan Dreyer started off her Valentine's Day on a sour note after she admitted she was "very upset" with herself during a game with her husband Brian Fichera.
The Today star took to Instagram to share a clip from the couple's radio show, Lunch Date with Dylan and Brian, which saw them answering questions about each other, including 'What is my most annoying habit' and 'What celebrity do I truly dislike'.
WATCH: Dylan Dreyer 'upset' during newlywed's game with husband Brian Fichera
However, Dylan didn't appear to be as knowledgeable as her husband, who she acknowledged was "crushing" the game.
In one moment, Brian asked Dylan: "You should get this one. What celebrity do I truly dislike?" She replied: "I should know this. Have you mentioned it recently? Have you been vocal about not liking this person before?"
When she failed to answer - neither of them revealed who the celebrity was - a defeated Dylan said: "You are crushing this, I'm very upset with myself… why am I not getting this?"
Dylan also captioned the clip: "Happy Valentine’s Day! Join us for another lunch date…turns out I'm really bad at newlywed games!"
Dylan and Brian have their own radio show
Fans loved the on-air moment, with one responding: "You guys are so cute together." A second said: "This was so fun to listen to!" A third added: "You guys are great! Humor is everything!"
Dylan and Brian are parents to three sons, Calvin, six, Oliver, three, and one-year-old Rusty. She recently opened up about motherhood to HELLO! in an exclusive interview.
"I never thought I would love it as much as I do," she confessed. "Being a mom is the best. I love fostering their ideas, I also somehow found more patience after becoming a mom."
The couple are parents to three sons
Dylan and Brian considered stopping at two children but felt there was something missing. "After we had Oliver, I thought I'll never do that again," she said, making reference to the sleep deprivation associated with having a baby.
"But something didn't feel complete for us. Both of us had a twinge that we still wanted a third child. Now we have him and everything feels right and complete."
