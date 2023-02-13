Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to mark exciting new milestone in relationship Bennifer tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in May 2022

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's love story is like no other, with the world-famous couple having rekindled rekindling their romance nearly 20 years after first getting together in 2002.

The A-list pair have been on cloud nine ever since (with a viral exception or two), and are about to mark a new milestone in their relationship as a married couple.

This week, they will celebrate their first Valentine's Day as husband and wife, and are likely to make it one to remember.

After all, the twosome are making the most of every moment together after reuniting in 2021.

While Ben is not active on social media, Jennifer is sure to mark the milestone day on Instagram with a loving tribute to her husband.

The spouses have never stopped making headlines, and they most recently co-starred in a Super Bowl commercial for Dunkin'.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will mark their first Valentine's Day on February 14

They also made the news following their recent appearance at the Grammys, where they were caught looking what appeared to be a dispute on camera.

However, soon after the clip went viral, J-Lo reassured fans on social media that all was well, sharing a behind-the-scenes video from the night, alongside a gushing message to her husband.

"Always the best time with my love, my husband," she wrote alongside the footage.

Jennifer and Ben not only rekindled their romance, but formed a happy, blended family. The couple have five children between them. Ben is father to Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, ten, who she shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

J-Lo and Ben are couple goals!

J-Lo, meanwhile, shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, who recently tied the knot to Nadia Ferreira.

Talking about her blended family in an interview with Vogue last year, the Selena star said: "The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care. They have so many feelings. They're teens.

"She continued: "But it’s going really well so far. What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can't see with my kids because I'm so emotionally tied up."

The singer and actress also marveled at her children's strength and resolve, adding: "This generation is beautifully aware and involved and brave… I want my kids to stand up for themselves and the things they care about."

