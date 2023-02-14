Why Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have more than one reason to celebrate this Valentine's Day The Hollywood couple have been together for four decades

Goldie Hawn will not only be celebrating Valentine's Day on Tuesday, but something far more meaningful too.

The First Wives Club actress is marking an impressive four decades with long-time partner Kurt Russell, who she began dating on February 14 1983.

Ever since then, the pair have been inseparable, and love nothing more than spending time together and with their forever-expanding family.

Goldie and Kurt reside in Los Angeles and are just down the road from the star's daughter Kate Hudson, who she shares with ex-husband Bill Hudson.

The former couple are also parents to Oliver Hudson, but Kurt is considered a father figure to them both, with them affectionately calling him 'Pa'.

The A-list pair share son Wyatt Russell, 36, who - like his older siblings - has followed in his parents' footsteps in the entertainment industry.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been together for 40 years

While Goldie and Kurt have been together for 40 years, they are not planning on getting married any time soon.

During an appearance on UK chat show Loose Women in 2015, Goldie was asked why she hadn't married Kurt after all their years together.

She replied: "I would have been long divorced if I'd been married. Marriage is an interesting psychological thing. If you need to feel bound to someone, then it's important to be married.

"If you have independence, if you have enough money and sense of independence and you like your independence, there's something psychological about not being married because it gives you the freedom to make decisions one way or the other.

The A-list couple began dating on Valentine's Day

"For me, I chose to stay. Kurt chose to stay, and we like the choice."

Goldie and Kurt's first date was to the Playboy Club where they learnt how to dance. After being asked about her "awesome first date at the iconic club," on Today with Hoda & Jenna back in January, Goldie clarified: "We did that and we went out because we had to learn to dance for the show. And we thought 'let's go and learn how to do the Jitterbug together.' It was kind of romantic, the whole night was romantic. That's my story and I'm sticking to it!" T

he award-winning actress previously revealed the secret to her long-lasting relationship with Kurt too, telling E! News that it was all to do with having separate bathrooms. She said: "The secret to my romance is separate bathrooms."

