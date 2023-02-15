Pedro Pascal's secret dating life - is The Last of Us star married? Everything you need to know about SNL star Pedro Pascal's ultra-private love life

The Last of Us is HBO's latest post-apocalyptic drama to hit our screens, which sees Game of Thrones heartthrob Pedro Pascal captivate audiences with his gritty portrayal of Joel.

If you've watched the show, which is based on a PlayStation fungal-zombie game, you'll be well acquainted with Pedro's charismatic performance and on-screen charm. But aside from his laudable acting, the former Narcos star has caused quite a stir online for being a total dish, with fans on Twitter dubbing him "unbearably attractive". Watch the video below and decide for yourself...

WATCH: The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal dances with a zombie on SNL

The Chilean actor, 47, recently joked with Vanity Fair that he "knows" he's a heartthrob, even admitting that he occasionally spies on Pedro Pascal fan accounts on Instagram in his spare time.

Pedro has been notoriously private about his relationships in the past and rarely shares details about his dating life. He has been romantically linked to several of his co-stars in the past, however. Here's everything we know about Pedro Pascal's rumoured romantic relationships…

Is Pedro Pascal in a relationship?

Lena Headey

Pedro was previously linked with Game of Thrones star Lena Headey, who delivered a bewitching performance as the manipulative queen Cersei Lannister.

The duo never addressed dating rumours, but they were spotted enjoying several low-key outings together and embracing in public. Pedro previously described Lena as one of his "favourite people", adding that "anyone who comes in contact with her develops an instant crush."

Back in 2014, Lena even shared a rather romantic selfie beside her co-star, captioning it "Sunshine love".

Robin Tunney

Rewind to 2015, when Pedro was linked to The Mentalist star Robin Tunney. Their rumoured relationship sent fans into a frenzy when they were photographed enjoying a sushi date in LA back in 2019.

The duo were also each other's date to several red carpet events over the year - though Pedro never commented on whether their relationship was more than platonic.

Maria Dizzia

According to The Sun, Maria and Pedro dated back in 1990 when they were on Law & Order together. They both appeared in one episode together and Pedro played Tito Cabassa and Maria starred as Sugar. Neither of them confirmed the rumoured relationship.

